ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Frosting the Snowman ... and other sugar cookie secrets for the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sugar cookie cutouts are one of my favorite holiday treats. Making them sparks the imagination and engages creativity. They can be as simple or as complicated as I want. When my sons were single digits, the cookies were simple; they were a blank canvas jumbled with colored sugars and sprinkles. As they aged, trees were green and snowmen white. Now that they’re grown, I have the time to learn the best techniques for royal icing. (But do I have the patience?)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A solo traveler offers advice from her time on the road: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - During their time on the road, one trend that Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have noticed is the number of women travelling alone. In this week’s podcast, the Kinbachs talk to Lisa Hall, an park neighbor they recently met who has been living in her RV for the past five years. Lisa shares stories and information she’s learned from her travels which stretch from Montana to Mexico and Alaska to Nova Scotia. Hear Hall explain some of the best routes to take, what you can expect to encounter and important things you should bring along the way.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen dies after shooting at Akron skate park near Derby Downs

AKRON, Ohio — A 19-year-old male is dead after he was shot multiple times early Monday morning at a skate park on Derby Downs Drive in the Ellet neighborhood. According to police, the victim was dropped off at Summa Health Barberton Hospital at about 1:45 a.m. The vehicle used to take the male to the hospital was gone minutes later, before officers arrived.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Lighting up the holidays: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A star hovering over a manger. Santa’s Workshop welcoming you to a yard filled with snowmen. Giant skeletons and a dinosaur decked out in Santa hats. These are just a few of the sights found among the contestants in this year’s Bright Light Battle Holiday Light competition.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Hospital treating higher numbers of flu patients

AVON, Ohio -- As winter starts to take hold, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital is treating more cases of viral infection -- and has some advice for the public on staying healthy this holiday season. Chris Fridrich, M.D., is the medical director for the hospital’s emergency department. He spoke, first, about...
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County Scam Squad coming to residents’ rescue

MEDINA, Ohio -- Both local and widespread scams have been claiming victims for years, continuing to increase and change as technology and other factors evolve. To combat this, the Medina County Office of Older Adults and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office have worked together to create the Medina County Scam Squad.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy