Wife of ‘Grandpa Baum’ of Grandpa’s Cheesebarn passes away days after her husband
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grandpa’s Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolates, a well-known Ashland business that attracts customers from across the region, has experienced a second heartbreak this week. Vera Baum passed away on Saturday, two days after her husband, Paul “Dick” Baum, died. She and her husband were 93. Together, they...
Frosting the Snowman ... and other sugar cookie secrets for the holidays
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sugar cookie cutouts are one of my favorite holiday treats. Making them sparks the imagination and engages creativity. They can be as simple or as complicated as I want. When my sons were single digits, the cookies were simple; they were a blank canvas jumbled with colored sugars and sprinkles. As they aged, trees were green and snowmen white. Now that they’re grown, I have the time to learn the best techniques for royal icing. (But do I have the patience?)
A solo traveler offers advice from her time on the road: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - During their time on the road, one trend that Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have noticed is the number of women travelling alone. In this week’s podcast, the Kinbachs talk to Lisa Hall, an park neighbor they recently met who has been living in her RV for the past five years. Lisa shares stories and information she’s learned from her travels which stretch from Montana to Mexico and Alaska to Nova Scotia. Hear Hall explain some of the best routes to take, what you can expect to encounter and important things you should bring along the way.
Parma Heights police celebrate season with annual holiday lights decorating contest
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Out of a late-night discussion four years ago among patrolling officers about which resident homes were decorated the best for Christmas, the Parma Heights Police Department decided to have some fun. The result is the department’s annual holiday lights decorating contest. “Initially, it started when...
Eviction looms, as Grace worries about returning to the homeless shelter: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grace’s mom, Lee, usually can’t wait for her kids to come home from school, but today, she has bad news to break. Her 10-month fight with her landlord culminated with a letter left on her door this morning – a notice of eviction. Month...
Teen dies after shooting at Akron skate park near Derby Downs
AKRON, Ohio — A 19-year-old male is dead after he was shot multiple times early Monday morning at a skate park on Derby Downs Drive in the Ellet neighborhood. According to police, the victim was dropped off at Summa Health Barberton Hospital at about 1:45 a.m. The vehicle used to take the male to the hospital was gone minutes later, before officers arrived.
Medina Shop with a Cop builds police-community bonds
MEDINA, Ohio -- Local law enforcement officers and kids from throughout Medina County helped lift the community’s holiday spirit as they traveled to Walmart with sirens and lights blaring for the annual Shop with a Cop event Saturday (Dec. 10). The event is organized by the Fraternal Order of...
Medina Community Recreation Center set to ring in 20th anniversary in January
MEDINA, Ohio -- The new year will ring in the Medina Community Recreation Center’s 20th anniversary, which will be celebrated throughout 2023. Parks and Recreation Director Jansen Wehrley spoke to City Council about the upcoming milestone at this week’s council meeting.
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
Lighting up the holidays: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A star hovering over a manger. Santa’s Workshop welcoming you to a yard filled with snowmen. Giant skeletons and a dinosaur decked out in Santa hats. These are just a few of the sights found among the contestants in this year’s Bright Light Battle Holiday Light competition.
Strongsville to pay company $161,000 to oversee town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay a Strongsville firm $161,000 to act as owner’s representative for the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative. In that role, RFC Contracting Inc. will help the city plan and schedule construction of the town center redesign, which will cost an estimated $7 million.
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
Avon Hospital treating higher numbers of flu patients
AVON, Ohio -- As winter starts to take hold, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital is treating more cases of viral infection -- and has some advice for the public on staying healthy this holiday season. Chris Fridrich, M.D., is the medical director for the hospital’s emergency department. He spoke, first, about...
Medina County Historical Society honors volunteers at annual meeting
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Historical Society celebrated its 100th year of preserving the county’s history during its annual meeting at the festively decorated and lighted John Smart House Museum Dec. 7. The parlor was crowded with members and guests as society President Brian Feron recapped the year’s...
Rock & Roll Hall Fame Shop has many options for the music fans on your holiday gift list
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gift-giving (and receiving) time is here. Folks are scouring their favorite online and brick-and-mortar stores for just the right gift for friends, family, colleagues, and others. But what do you get the music lover who has almost everything?. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum...
Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
Medina County Scam Squad coming to residents’ rescue
MEDINA, Ohio -- Both local and widespread scams have been claiming victims for years, continuing to increase and change as technology and other factors evolve. To combat this, the Medina County Office of Older Adults and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office have worked together to create the Medina County Scam Squad.
Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
Which Greater Cleveland school districts have the slowest internet?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nearly 50 Greater Cleveland school districts have not met the 1 megabit per second per student goal for internet speed in the classroom, according to data from Connect K-12, joining more than half of school districts in the state for failing to meet internet speeds baselines for schools.
Avon pool passes make great holiday gifts: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Looking for the perfect holiday gift this season? Give the gift that keeps on giving by purchasing an Avon Aquatic Facility pool pass for your family or someone special. Passes are now available, as well as renewal opportunities (residents only, this does not apply to income workers or friendship passes).
