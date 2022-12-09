Read full article on original website
Police: Woman shot outside Starke gas station, suspect caught after fleeing scene
STARKE, Fla. — On Thursday, Dec. 8, officers with the Starke Police Department and deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Circle K at 312 Brownlee Street after calls came in about a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax first...
Man shot after pointing gun at officers, another man found dead in home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot by police on Monday afternoon after he refused to drop the gun he was pointing at them, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Chief Mark Romano said police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Hyde Park Road to reports of a person shot.
Lake City man killed after walking in road
Columbia County — A 50-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night, while walking on NW White Springs Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP says a car was heading south, and the 50-year-old man was walking in the road. Troopers say the driver tried to avoid hitting the man, but could not, and hit him with the front of his car.
Former officer says powerful political player found dead in apparent suicide had unprecedented JSO access
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has been asking questions as to why a prominent local political donor had badge access to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters and multiple other locations for five years. JSO confirmed last week that Kent Stermon, who visited JSO buildings hundreds of times in...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Darien (Darien, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Darien on Friday. The accident happened at the McIntosh/Glynn County line at around 4:35 p.m. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer was pushed toward the median by a pickup truck driving northbound on the freeway.
JSO: Man arrested after stabbing and attempted robbery in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man was arrested after an attempted business robbery with injuries on 1407 Atlantic Blvd at Fore Score Golf Tavern. JSO reports that at around 7:20 p.m. a man walked into Fore Score Golf Tavern wielding a knife and attempted...
Jacksonville Police looking for credit card fraud suspect
Jacksonville FL — On Monday, Jacksonville Police released photos of someone accused of using stolen credit cards in the Avondale area. Police say it’s investigating an auto burglary that happened on Pinegrove Avenue and during the incident, several items were stolen including the victim’s credit and debit cards. Police say the suspect has a Celtic Cross with a heart tattoo on his upper left wrist.
Ga. man convicted of “nightmarish” kidnapping that left victim near death gets 200+ months in prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah man has been sentenced to more than 200 months in federal prison after a “nightmarish” kidnapping and assault that left his victim near death, according to the Department of Justice. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Prosecutors said...
San Marco business owners and customers are on edge after a violent stabbing
SAN MARCO, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a violent robbery at Fore Score Golf Tavern in San Marco. It happened Sunday night when someone entered the business and stabbed an employee. The wife of the employee told News4JAX her husband is a hero. When the...
Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
Callahan man and West Nassau High student found dead inside car in retention pond
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County community is mourning the loss of a young man and a teenage girl, who were both locals. The two friends were found inside a car that was submerged in a retention pond. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Close friends do...
Arrest report released for man who allegedly nearly hit Nassau police officer during DUI stop
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing multiple charges after reportedly almost running over a Nassau County police officer after a DUI stop. Patrick Chadwell, 55, of Nassau County Is facing multiple criminal charges including driving under the influence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with violence following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Man, teen girl found dead in crashed car in Callahan retention pond, Florida Highway Patrol says
CALLAHAN, Fla. — A man and a teen girl were found dead in a car in a retention pond in Callahan on Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP got a call at 9:15 a.m. about the crash from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, which was initially investigating the incident.
Man injured in shooting at Starke Circle K, police say
STARKE, Fla. — Starke Police Department reported that one person was shot at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street early Thursday. The police alerted the public on Facebook to avoid the area around 4 a.m., due a large police presence in the area. Action News Jax reached out to Starke PD and learned that one person was shot, and the suspect is still at large.
Funeral held for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends are still calling for justice after a drive-by shooting took the life of a 13-year-old boy as he was leaving football practice last weekend. Prince Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting Dec. 3 on Moncrief Road. Holland was laid to rest Saturday,...
