Nassau County, FL

mycbs4.com

Lake City man killed after walking in road

Columbia County — A 50-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night, while walking on NW White Springs Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP says a car was heading south, and the 50-year-old man was walking in the road. Troopers say the driver tried to avoid hitting the man, but could not, and hit him with the front of his car.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pedestrian dies in collision

A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue. A pick-up truck driving toward him...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Jacksonville Police looking for credit card fraud suspect

Jacksonville FL — On Monday, Jacksonville Police released photos of someone accused of using stolen credit cards in the Avondale area. Police say it’s investigating an auto burglary that happened on Pinegrove Avenue and during the incident, several items were stolen including the victim’s credit and debit cards. Police say the suspect has a Celtic Cross with a heart tattoo on his upper left wrist.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Arrest report released for man who allegedly nearly hit Nassau police officer during DUI stop

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing multiple charges after reportedly almost running over a Nassau County police officer after a DUI stop. Patrick Chadwell, 55, of Nassau County Is facing multiple criminal charges including driving under the influence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with violence following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian dead after a car hit them in Clay County

HIBERNIA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead after getting hit by a car while walking near an intersection at night on December 9th. FHP troopers say a 53-year-old woman from Pensacola was walking by the intersection of US 17 and Hibernia Road around 10 p.m. That’s when a 32-year-old...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Man injured in shooting at Starke Circle K, police say

STARKE, Fla. — Starke Police Department reported that one person was shot at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street early Thursday. The police alerted the public on Facebook to avoid the area around 4 a.m., due a large police presence in the area. Action News Jax reached out to Starke PD and learned that one person was shot, and the suspect is still at large.
STARKE, FL

