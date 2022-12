"Legislation protecting same-sex marriages is heading to President Joe Biden's desk after the House gave it final approval Thursday. It's a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of those unions, and itreflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes.President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages. It is a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized those marriages and have worried about what would happen if the ruling were overturned.The bipartisan legislation, which passed 258-169 with almost...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO