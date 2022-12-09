ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

From Harbaugh rumors to a perfect fall, Michigan football's 2022 is almost too crazy to believe

By Carlos Monarrez, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

It’s been a wonderful, wild, wacky and worrisome ride for the Michigan football team this year. But more than anything, it’s been exhausting.

Since news broke in late January that coach Jim Harbaugh would interview for the Minnesota Vikings job , the Wolverines have created constant commotion. The season has been one big, long, unending news update. If you set up your phone for alerts about this team, you’ve probably gone through one or two batteries by now and melted your case.

Even when it seemed like there was nothing more of significance that could happen after Michigan’s victory in the Big Ten championship game, a day later tight end Erick All announced he would be leaving the team . And he didn’t mind scorching those maize-and-blue bridges on his way out of Ann Arbor.

“Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan,” the team co-captain tweeted Monday.

Four days earlier, defensive lineman Mazi Smith was arraigned on a felony gun charge in Washtenaw County court in an incident that stemmed from a traffic stop that happened nearly two months earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcU7V_0jdCcSiN00
Michigan Wolverines quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy (9) and Cade McNamara (12) on the sidelines during action against the Colorado State Rams, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Michigan Stadium. Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

Three days before that, quarterback Cade McNamara announced he would enter the transfer portal , which eventually spit him out into Iowa City, where of course he will lead the Hawkeyes to next season’s Big Ten West title and a matchup with Michigan in the conference championship game.

McNamara was the first of two team captains who announced their decision to transfer within a week. McNamara’s was at least expected and, honestly, a lot classier than All’s exit.

Oh, yeah, and I almost forgot. Two days before that, Michigan crushed Ohio State for a second straight year and started the countdown for Ryan Day’s firing. I’m sure a coach who was born on third base can appreciate the baseball metaphor of three strikes and you’re out.

It hasn’t been a steady stream of news. It’s been more like we’ve been drinking from a fire hose. And that’s just for those of us in the cheap seats. Imagine the poor beat writers who probably have PTSD every time their phone buzzes. Someone should start a GoFundMe page for them: For just $20 you can give the gift of Red Bull and NoDoz to keep your Wolverines beat writer awake and invigorated. (Marriott gift cards also accepted.)

Michigan has been such a lightning rod for commotion that even an inanimate object like the stadium tunnel caused a stir with an incident that involved Penn State on Oct. 15 and then two weeks later with the infamous fight after the Michigan State game that resulted in a $100,000 fine against the Spartans . The tunnel fight with MSU will forever be a landmark moment, albeit an ugly one, in the rivalry.

And through it all, the Wolverines have played a beautiful, inspired brand of football that has led them to the cusp of a national championship on the 25th anniversary of their last title. The beatdown of the Buckeyes, the slap down of the Spartans, the escape against Illinois. What a season it has been. And what a season it almost wasn’t.

If I told you 11 months ago that Michigan would come off its best season under Harbaugh, then almost lose him to the NFL, then lose its offensive coordinator to another school and its defensive coordinator the NFL, then lose its two star defensive ends to the NFL, then have a controversial quarterback battle that the popular incumbent would lose and still have a better season in 2022, you would have been right to contact the Free Press ombudsman and suggest a psychiatric evaluation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5z3R_0jdCcSiN00
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches replay as referees review a play during the first half of the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press

Maybe that’s fitting because sometimes I feel like we’ve all been thrown a little off kilter watching the Wolverines. I sometimes believe we’re all just characters in Harbaugh’s personal version of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” as he stands on the East Delhi Bridge outside Ann Arbor and considers taking the Vikings job, chucking it all away because he thinks his time at Michigan has been meaningless.

Of course, Harbaugh didn’t jump — off the bridge or to the NFL. He promised athletic director Warde Manuel his flirtation with the NFL wouldn’t be “a reoccurring theme every year,” when he signed a fat, new contract in February.

Hours after Michigan won this year's Big Ten title, NFL.com reported several teams are vetting Harbaugh as a potential candidate. To which he offered this cryptic answer: “No man knows the future.”

Sorry, coach, but I must disagree with you. Because after such a wild and wonderful and exhausting year, I’m confident I can predict the future. And I’m here to tell you it’s time to break out the Red Bull and NoDoz because the future is filled with constant news about you and your Wolverines.

Next up: Fiesta Bowl vs. Horned Frogs

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1), CFP semifinal.

Kickoff: 4 p.m. Dec. 31; State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

TV/radio: ESPN; WXYT-FM (97.1).

At stake: Winner faces winner of Georgia vs. Ohio State for national title on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: From Harbaugh rumors to a perfect fall, Michigan football's 2022 is almost too crazy to believe

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan

I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard

On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to here

The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU QB takes center stage in FCS playoffs

It’s been awhile since many LSU fans have heard the name “Lindsey Scott Jr.”. This is a guy who arrived at LSU before Myles Brennan did. The past seven years have taken Scott on a journey. His career began at LSU before he took the JUCO route. He was then back in the SEC at Missouri. He didn’t play there and transferred back to his home state, playing for Nicholls.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Has Preference For Coaching Future

After a second-straight season of high level success at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh is once again drawing interest from the NFL. But it doesn't sound like the UM coach has any interest in a return to the pros after some heavy flirtation last year. Appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show" recently,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

708K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy