Charlotte, NC

After reaching ‘impasse,’ Myers Park HS student’s sex assault suit will go to trial

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A trial date has been set for a former Myers Park High School student who said she was sexually assaulted outside of her school, records show.

The former student is suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the City of Charlotte, saying they mishandled her report of a sex assault on campus back in 2015.

In the nearly 30-page civil suit, the unidentified girl (“Jane Doe”) claims that she was walking with a student one school morning on campus and he was pressuring her to skip class, which she declined.

According to court documents, the student “grabbed and squeezed” Doe’s arm and pulled her toward the woods next to campus, despite her verbal protest. That’s when, according to the lawsuit, the girl started sent frantic texts: “Help me,” “Guys, I’m being serious. I’m really scared,” and “Mom, I’m being kidnapped. Call somebody.” Shortly after, she describes being raped by the student.

Federal court records show a settlement conference for the case was held on Nov. 30, where the parties involved “reached an impasse.”

The trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 17.

It’s one of three sexual assault lawsuits that have been filed against CMS. Two other former Myers Park High students filed lawsuits in Dec. 2019 and in June of this year, claiming their cases weren’t properly investigated.

Last year, the district paid $50,000 to settle one of those lawsuits. CMS also made changes, reassigning the principal of Myers Park and creating a new administrative position for him.

In an effort to better respond to reports of sexual harassment and assault, CMS launched a Title IX task force. The task force issued a 30-page report last December with a list of recommendations for district leaders. Those included creating a safe space for students reporting incidents and having clearer communication between students and administrators. The task force also recommended the district work together with law enforcement during investigations.

