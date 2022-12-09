Read full article on original website
Minnesota Teacher Going Smurf Blue If $1,000 Is Donated
Two teachers in Rochester, Minnesota might be on the hunt for some very bright hair dye soon. Well, that's if their students at John Marshall High School accept the challenge in front of them. Rochester Teacher May Soon Have Smurf Blue Hair If Students Step Up. Right now, all of...
Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
Steele County Free Fair Manager Scott Kozelka Reconized as IAFE Graduate
On November 30, 2022 our very own Scott Kozelka of the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna MN was recognized at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Annual Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. as a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management. In a recent press release, it is...
It’s Time to Count the Birds Again in Steele County
This Saturday is the 51st annual Steele County Audubon's Christmas Bird Count. Anyone with backyard bird feeders are encouraged to participate in this Citizen Scientist bird project. The National Audubon Christmas Bird Count is the nation's longest-running community Citizen Scientist project, now in its 123rd year. Prior to the turn...
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Saturday, December 10th. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
A White Christmas in Owatonna is Not Guaranteed, Here Are the Odds
Whether you're a fan of snow & winter or not, most of us agree that a little of the white stuff is nice around the holidays. Here's what the chances are of having a White Christmas this year in Southern Minnesota. Despite the fairly warm and dry fall we had...
URGENT: Rochester Woman Looking For Box Stolen By Porch Pirate
Another Grinch has decided to show up in Rochester, Minnesota. This time, the Grinch came in the form of a porch pirate on November 17th. The items in the box that was stolen have huge sentimental value and the owner is desperately asking for the items to be returned, no questions asked.
11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Rochester Man Accused of Assaulting Saint Mary’s Hospital Nurse
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is accused of assaulting a nurse at Saint Mary’s Hospital. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Aiden Higgins with felony fourth degree assault of a hospital worker Monday. The charges were filed in connection to the alleged attack that occurred around 7:30 a.m. on September 16.
Third Death Reported at Southeast Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the third death reported at a southeast Rochester apartment. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says a social worker assigned to a 58-year-old man residing at an apartment in the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. Southeast asked the landlord to check on the apartment tenant after she reported not hearing from him for an extended time. The landlord checked on the apartment, found the man deceased inside and called police around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
Supreme Court Declines Appeal in Rochester Attempted Murder Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to review the case of a Rochester man now serving a 20-year prison sentence for nearly killing his wife. The decision means 68-year-old Joseph Kinjanjui has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Court of Appeals earlier upheld his conviction and sentence for the May 2019 crime.
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Standoff on Minnesota Freeway
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County arrested a 33-year-old suspected kidnapper following a standoff on I-35 Tuesday night. A news release from Mankato Public Safety says officers responded to the report of 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Plunkett taking her biological son from a Mankato residence shortly before 10:30 p.m. Authorities say Plunkett had no custodial rights to take the child.
