Man Killed By Haverhill Commuter Rail Train Near Melrose/Cedar Park Station: MBTA

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

One man is dead after they were hit by a Commuter Rail train close to an MBTA station just north of Boston, authorities said.

The man was hit by a Haverhill Line outbound train near Melrose/Cedar Station around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, an MBTA Transit Police Spokesperson told Daily Voice.

Police believe the man intentionally walked onto the tracks as the train was approaching. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident shut down service on the Haverhill Line and suspended service between North Wilmington and Malden Center because of the incident. The MBTA said trains will run express between Ballardvale and North Station as a result.

Passengers were also told to take MBTA bus 137 between Malden Center and Reading as an alternative. Updates on delays and alerts can be found on the MBTA's website .

