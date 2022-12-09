ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Gun found inside parked vehicle at high school, Lancaster school district says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frKdQ_0jdCbKra00

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A gun was found inside a vehicle that was parked at a Lancaster County school on Friday, according to the school district.

The Buford High School administration was investigating an alleged violation of board policy and school rules. A handgun was found in the vehicle that was in question.

The handgun was secured by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department school resource officer. No one was threatened and the gun was found inadvertently, school officials said.

The student that was involved will now face disciplinary action from the school and any criminal charges are up to law enforcement.

No other information is available at this time.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Unfathomable’: Boy finds loaded gun while raking leaves in backyard)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sk2Fz_0jdCbKra00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
qcnews.com

Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two first responders wounded in Rowan County house fire helped others during shooting, report says

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — More details have been released regarding a house fire in Rowan County that left three first responders with gunshot wounds. Rowan County firefighters were called to a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell just after midnight on a Friday morning in early December. The 911 callers reported a fire at the home and that a person might be inside, according to the sheriff’s office.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Handgun Found During Search on School Grounds

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 16-year old Buford High School student with carrying a Pistol, Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies say the administration at Buford High was investigating...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead After Chesterfield County Crash

PAGELAND, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a crash on North Arant Street near Arkorful Lane, less than a mile north of Pageland. This happened just after 6 a.m. on Monday, December 12th. According to troopers, a 2007 GMC Acadia SUV was parked on the side of North Argent Street, but partially in the road, with its flashers on.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
140K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy