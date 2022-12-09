Gun found inside parked vehicle at high school, Lancaster school district says

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A gun was found inside a vehicle that was parked at a Lancaster County school on Friday, according to the school district.

The Buford High School administration was investigating an alleged violation of board policy and school rules. A handgun was found in the vehicle that was in question.

The handgun was secured by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department school resource officer. No one was threatened and the gun was found inadvertently, school officials said.

The student that was involved will now face disciplinary action from the school and any criminal charges are up to law enforcement.

No other information is available at this time.

