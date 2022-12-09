ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Robbery arrested in Abilene

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery in Ohio were arrested in Abilene Thursday.

The Fairview Park Police Department confirms Lajaydin Lamar Neals and Amaris Isabella Ybarra were arrested by U.S. Marshals near a relative’s house in Abilene and they are now being held in the Taylor County Jail without bond.

Former Early ISD teacher’s aide arrested for child sex crimes, accused of recording multiple students

Neals and Ybarra are accused of arranging a setup with a man in Ohio, who thought he was meeting Ybarra after getting to know her online, according to a report from The Chronicle .

Once the Ybarra got into his car, the Chronicle reports Neals approached on the driver’s side, firing shots at the victim as he attempted to drive off.

The victim was shot in the back and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

No further information has been released.

