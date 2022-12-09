Read full article on original website
Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found
A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
Joyriders plead guilty to stealing boat
A couple reported to have been extremely intoxicated when they took a boat for a short joy ride on Lake Norfork before grounding it at Henderson Park appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-year-old Oval Glenn Haynes, Jr., and 49-year-old Paula Renae Alexander, who both list the same address...
1 man killed, 3 women injured when pickup trucks collide
An area man was killed and three women were seriously injured when two pickup trucks collided Friday night in Howell County. Thirty-two-year-old Aaron Schlegel of Caulfield was pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-year-old Amanda Sanders of Tecumseh and 61-year-old Carolyn Robertson and 64-year-old Carroll Gaddis of West Plains were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Woman involved in altercation with family pleads
A 29-year-old Mountain Home woman arrested in early May after allegedly threatening family members with a knife and fighting with deputies made an appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. According to the probable cause affidavit, the May 6 incident was the fourth report to law enforcement concerning disturbances involving...
Howell County man dies in head-on crash near South Fork, Mo.
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Caulfield, Mo. has died after a head-on crash Friday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 32-year-old Aaron Schlegel died after another car crossed the center line and hit Schlegel’s car head-on. The crash happened around 9:20 p.m....
Mtn. View man charged in 2 double homicides set for trial Wednesday
A Mountain View man accused of committing two double homicides nearly eight months ago is set to face a jury this week. Fifty-four-year-old Donnie Trammell will have a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, and the jury trial is set to begin the next day. Trammell is charged with four counts of...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
One killed in 18-wheeler accident north of Batesville
One person died in a single-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler north of Batesville on Highway 167 Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Stephens confirmed the fatality to White River Now and urged drivers to use caution around the area, which is directly across from Green’s Tax Service. There has been no...
Woman who admitted guilt at first appearance makes it official
When a woman made her first appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court in early January, she pronounced herself “definitely guilty” of the charges against her, and said she did not want the court to waste time on her case. Sixty-year-old Lynda Louise Woodruff who listed an address along...
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the crash happened on Highway 167 in Independence County north of Batesville. Stephens said Arkansas State Police were on the scene and one person has died. He asked...
Pleas entered to charges in 2 criminal cases
A 33-year-old Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to charges stemming from crimes committed within 29 days of each other. Kyle Wayne Hamm, who reports no fixed address on court documents, was sentenced to six years probation. He was arrested April 18 by...
Overdoses at Johnson County Detention Center under investigation
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — An investigation is underway following the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail. 40/29 News spoke off camera with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and here’s what he confirmed to us. The incident happened Tuesday when three inmates here at the detention center...
2 Boone County residents charged with commercial burglary
Two Boone County residents have been charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary amongst multiple other charges, including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.In October, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was performing a property check at Myers Storage units in Bellefonte due to numerous thefts reported there. Officers made contact with 45-year-old Charles Seagraves and 39-year-old Gloria Ford and asked if they were the owners of the unit, which both said yes. Because of the amount of thefts in the area, they were asked for the lock and key. Ford proceeded to look for the lock and when Seagraves was asked what number the unit was, he could not provide the information.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Sulphur Rock Elementary dedicates playground to longtime employee
A new playground at Sulphur Rock Elementary has been dedicated to a longtime employee, and the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Following the retirement of Sulphur Rock Elementary’s Johnnie Moore, a group of Sulphur Rock parents come forward with an idea...
Gary B.: County committee examining recycling program
The Independence County Solid Waste and Recycling Committee has been examining ways to cut growing losses in the county’s recycling program. To make a long story short, it costs much more to collect and sort recyclable material than what the materials sell for. It is even difficult to budget for recycling because of the frequent changes in the prices received for recyclable materials.
Norfork couple appear in court Monday for drug charges, plea guilty
A Norfork man arrested along with his wife after a large quantity of illegal drugs were found in their residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Randall Scott Beard’s charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possessing about 111 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia used for both ingesting drugs and preparing illegal substances for sale.
MH man facing multiple charges ordered to appear in court, no-shows
A man facing a large number of charges in five open criminal cases was ordered to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, but he was a no-show. Thirty-seven-year-old Alfonso Nicholas Moran, Jr., who has listed several addresses including Mountain Home, was in court for a hearing on allegations that he has violated conditions for his $10,000 cash only bond.
