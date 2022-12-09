“Them are us too,” my friend’s then-teen daughter noted, driving through Sacramento and seeing people living in the streets. This is truer for some than others, like my partner, peer specialist Frank Fawcett. He was 9 years on the streets, or in prison. Now 25 years sober, he’s gone from homeless to homeowner. I am a Mental Health Counselor on Sacramento County’s Encampment Services Team (EST). Frank works with me. Together, we have been serving our unhoused neighbors these last few months. And they are your neighbors too. Because most of the folks we work with are camped close to where they grew up, where family and friends are still housed. Frank observes there are benefits to staying near where you were from.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO