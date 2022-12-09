ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: On media Grinches and exploring real solutions for Sacramento

It’s been a few years since SN&R has been able to mark the holiday season with its annual “Grinch’s” list. In the wake of the pandemic, we simply haven’t had the staff time, resources or mental bandwidth to do this annual coal-in-the-stocking tradition justice, particularly when we’re steering what energy we have towards the housing crisis, the homeless catastrophe and the region’s continued absence of arts coverage. However, if we were compiling a Grinch’s list this year, one name would surely rise above the rest this December – even ahead of such obvious grinches as the crypto huckster Sam Bankman-Fried, the obfuscating state Department of Water Resources and the corporate cringe-inducers at Horne LLC. And that name cutting through the cream of the crappy eggnog would be Mark Zuckerberg.
Tchaikovsky anyone? Local dance legend Pamela Hayes returns to Folsom with her classical ballet troupe in mid-December

For those looking for a holiday outing that won’t disappoint, do not overlook this weekend’s installment of The Nutcracker. Backed by the Folsom Lake Symphony and Maestro Peter Jaffe, the addition of the Pamela Hayes Classical Ballet makes any of the scheduled day or night performances worth their weight and then some.
Cohabitating in the Capital City: percentage of young local couples living together before marriage jumps

Maddie Jine and her boyfriend Joel Montano had been in a relationship for about two years, when recently they decided to move together into a Sacramento apartment. Jine, 22, and Montano, 24, knew that they would eventually live together but, like many other couples in Sacramento, convenience – and the isolation of a global pandemic – encouraged them to cohabitate a lot sooner.
Essay: On gaining trust with those out and alone – a Sacramento social worker’s lens

“Them are us too,” my friend’s then-teen daughter noted, driving through Sacramento and seeing people living in the streets. This is truer for some than others, like my partner, peer specialist Frank Fawcett. He was 9 years on the streets, or in prison. Now 25 years sober, he’s gone from homeless to homeowner. I am a Mental Health Counselor on Sacramento County’s Encampment Services Team (EST). Frank works with me. Together, we have been serving our unhoused neighbors these last few months. And they are your neighbors too. Because most of the folks we work with are camped close to where they grew up, where family and friends are still housed. Frank observes there are benefits to staying near where you were from.
Round-up: Sacramento-area venues are stoking hot sounds against cold winds

The winter chill is here, but there are plenty of warm, sonically sensational spaces to head into as the Capital Region’s music scene heats up: Illuminated marquees from Downtown Sacramento to the hills of Grass Valley are previewing how the frigid nights will be countered by the fire of live performance. That includes dates showcasing rock, roots-Americana, country, folk and high-energy cover music. Below are a few upcoming highlights for December.
Holiday abandonment: More than 100,000 COVID-impacted renters tell state ‘Thanks for nothing’

Demonstration in Downtown Sacramento centered on California-contracted corporation Horne LLC and its alleged failure to administer ERAP in a timely manner. In the first chaotic months of the pandemic, as the Newsom administration shut down most of the state’s economy, leaders assured working people that if they did their part to contain the virus by staying home, then the income they lost wouldn’t lead to getting evicted or becoming homeless. Now, nearly three years later, tens of thousands of tenants from Sacramento to San Diego are heading into Thanksgiving with a complete sense of betrayal on that front.
As corporations dominate Sacramento’s rental market, opposition by Realtors and landlords caused demise of the ‘Homes for Families’ bill

A postmortem of how one of the most-anticipated housing bills in California was killed in the State Legislature this year. A drive through Sacramento reveals thousands surviving in tents under freeways, on top of sidewalks and along the American River and its various creeks and sloughs. Since 2019, the county’s homeless population grew by 67%, according to the last official survey, and that jarring rise came in the aftermath of private equity groups buying up vast amounts of the area’s housing stock.
Rancho Cordova opens potentially transformative youth center

This story is co-published with The Sacramento Observer, a newspaper with more than 58 years of bringing public service journalism to the Capital City. Bishop Parnell Lovelace Jr. and the congregation of Center of Praise Ministries occupied the property at 10455 Investment Circle as a place of worship in Rancho Cordova for nearly eight years before moving to a new location in midtown Sacramento.
Sacramento’s Old Ironsides celebrates the music of Tool and Nirvana with a heavy-handed double bill on Nov. 25

For those living under a rock, Sacramento’s legendary Downtown venue Old Ironsides officially re-opened its doors to live entertainment a few weeks ago after revamping the bar’s food menu with great effect. New talent buyer, Justin Nolan, has an impressive line-up of shows and it appears he’s just getting started. Regular 98 Rock listeners will know that Third Eye Spiral – a Tool tribute featuring bassist Jeff Cox, drummer Mike Monroe, guitarist Nate Higgins, and singer J Rock – is the headliner at Friday night’s upcoming festivities. The quartet plans to deliver a heady set of Tool classics in addition to live rarities. Special guests Nevermind (a Nirvana tribute) will open. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.theoldironsides.com for $12. Doors open at 8pm and the show starts at 8:30pm. 21 and over patrons only. The Old Ironsides is located at 1901 10th Street in Downtown Sacramento.
17 Million California renters have no pull in Sacramento. A new caucus aims to fix that

Inside the latest, smallest group in the California Legislature. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. One of California’s largest constituencies carries almost no weight within the halls of power in Sacramento. Assemblymember Matt Haney, who walks those halls on...
The Depp-Beck show blows through the Sacramento region

Johnny Depp joined guitar legend Jeff Beck on stage at Hard Rock’s Fire Mountain venue in Wheatland on Thursday. The pair have been on tour supporting their recent collaboration 18, which features original compositions alongside covers of some of their favorite songs. Beck described the manner in which they chose the album’s title by saying, “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”
