14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas temporarily shuts down Keystone Pipeline. Prices go up
Update: On Friday, the amount of crude oil spilled in the Washington County incident was said to be more than all other Keystone Pipeline spills combined. That story is posted here. An estimated 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled from the Keystone Pipeline into Mill Creek near the city of...
What the keystone pipeline shutdown means to you
A Keystone Pipeline System oil spill this week at least briefly caused a spike in oil prices and its environmental impact is yet unknown. What impacts is it expected to have going forward?
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek
Keystone pipeline leaks oil into Kansas creek, sending oil prices higher
Operators of the Keystone oil pipeline linking the United States to Canada issued an emergency shutdown of the line on Thursday after it began leaking crude oil into a creek in Kansas. Oil prices climbed on news of the leak, with futures for U.S.-based West Texas Intermediate climbing as high...
Major oil pipeline outage to hit U.S. stockpiles, refinery supplies
HOUSTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An outage on the largest oil pipeline to the United States from Canada could affect inventories at a key U.S. storage hub and cut crude supplies to two oil refining centers, analysts and traders said on Friday.
Keystone Spill Prompts Scrutiny of Permit Allowing Pipeline to Run Faster
WINNIPEG/CALGARY (Reuters) - The largest oil spill in the 12-year history of TC Energy Corp's Keystone pipeline, discovered late Wednesday, raises questions about special permission it received five years ago to run at higher pressure, making it unique among U.S. oil pipelines. Keystone is responsible for three spills of at...
BRIEF-TC Energy Estimated Release Volume From Keystone Pipeline Spill Is 14,000 Barrels
* ESTIMATED RELEASE VOLUME FROM KEYSTONE PIPELINE SPILL IS 14,000 BARRELS Source text: https://bit.ly/3UGNogr Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Regulators order Keystone Pipeline to investigate after 14,000 gallons spill in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal regulators have ordered operators to temporarily shut down part of the Keystone Pipeline in northern Kansas after it spilled 14,000 barrels of crude oil. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective action order, its strictest enforcement, Thursday evening. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Burrigieg said […] The post Regulators order Keystone Pipeline to investigate after 14,000 gallons spill in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Oil spill in a KS creek; Keystone oil pipeline shuts down
Oil spill in a KS creek; Keystone oil pipeline shuts down
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak, halting flow of 600,000 barrels a day
The Keystone Pipeline has been shut down following a leak discovered near the border of Kansas and Nebraska.
