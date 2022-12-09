Read full article on original website
Rare AHG Modified BMW M1 With Paul Walker Ownership Selling at RM Sotheby's Miami Sale
Here’s what a true German racer looks like. If you weren’t an avid BMW enthusiast, you might not even recognize this car in the lineup of typically very large and bulky German luxury automobiles. In fact, it’s pretty easy to mistake it for an Italian designer. However, this car is all German and more than capable of competing with any brand that challenges it on the race track. On top of that, it’s incredibly rare and likely to fetch a very high value on the auction block. So why exactly should you get behind the wheel of this BMW M1?
Carscoops
Very Rare Low Mileage Ford Mustang Cobra R Offered At Auction
The very first Ford Mustang to ever feature independent rear suspension was the SVT Cobra R. It laid the groundwork for every high-performance pony car that came after it. Now, one of the 300, built for the year 2000, is up for sale and has less than 33,000 miles. This...
Griot's Motors Selling Documented Ferrari 328 GTB
You’ll be hard pressed to find one in this condition with so much documentation. When you think about rolling fenders and curvaceous body lines overlaid by a bright red paint job, what is the first brand that comes to mind? We'll guess it's probably not Toyota or even Lamborghini. Rather than the title goes to the fiery Ferrari automotive manufacturer whose style has been cemented into car culture as purely unique to them. Ferrari has one of the most unforgettable design languages accompanying an automotive manufacturer. That's what makes this particular car such an excellent purchase for any automotive enthusiast looking for a prestigious performance car with a style that can't be beaten. So what is this incredible supercar?
Ultra-Rare Bugatti EB 110 GT is selling at RM Sotheby's Miami Auction
Unique doesn’t even begin to describe this beautiful car. Have you ever been asked, “What color is your Bugatti?” Well, if you like this car, the answer to that question might just be Silver. That’s because recently it’s 1994 Bugatti has come onto the market and stun fans of both modern and classic sports cars and enthusiast circles. A surprising combination of style and speed wrapped up in a very highly sought after package makes this a great purchase for anyone looking to get behind the wheel of a Bugatti. But what makes it so special, you might ask?
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.
The Only Matte Black Ferrari Enzo Is Being Sold By RM/Sotheby’s
You’ll really stand out in this unique Enzo supercar. While Ferrari has made many high-performance supercar models whose nameplates are typically associated with speed and style. However, it's hard to find a vehicle that boasts such incredible styling and performance as this particular supercar. Beating out similar models like the Stradale and 599, this Ferrari Enzo was the top of the line in engineering and design. Ture Ferrari fans will immediately recognize the exterior but not for what you might think. Rather than focusing on the curvaceous body lines, low ride height, or iconic fascia, these enthusiasts are attracted to the paint color. That's because this is the only Ferrari Enzo to be delivered new from Maranello finished in Nero Opaco (Matte Black), making it one of the rarest supercars ever.
One Of The Best Ferrari F50s Is Being Sold Next Week At RM Sotheby's Miami Auction
This is the eighth of 349 examples built. As a successor to the F40, the F50 was Ferrari’s attempt at making a Formula 1 car with a passenger seat. In fact, it was touted as such by Ferrari’s president at the time who said it would be “the first and last Formula 1 car with two seats.”
PCarmarket Is Selling A 171-Mile Ferrari Testarossa
This Ferrari is a 1990s superhero. Ferrari is a brand built off of the image of some of the most famous classic hand-built supercars in the world. The amazing engineering talent and design skill of the great Enzo Ferrari and his team of engineers have, in the past, produced some of the greatest vehicles to ever hit the black of asphalt. Of course, this means that the Ferrari name has become almost entirely synonymous with the idea of an ultra-rare luxury sports car. Today’s example is no exception to that rule as it is both extremely rare and very desirable. This extremely low-mileage example 1990 Ferrari Testarossa will elevate your collection.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lancia Is Back as an EV-Only Automaker
LanciaLancia will bring three new vehicles to market from 2024 to 2028 as it transitions to an all-electric offering.
650 HP RUF RT12 Is Selling At RM Sotheby's Miami
Porsche couldn’t even imagine what this car would soon become. Ruf has been one of the most prominent Porsche tuners across the globe for decades. They’ve done some truly mind blowing things and even managed to make the signature flat-six fast, utilizing its high revving. Throughout the years, the brand has proven itself more than capable of building some really great cars. This particular vehicle is a great example of just that.
Rick Grant III Collection Up For Auction
A great collection by a great man. If you’re reading this, you’re likely a car enthusiast, which means that you’ve got a certain set of cars locked in your head that you dream about from time to time. Perhaps you’re building your collection right now and you’ve got a roadmap to what you think of as success. So the question posed would be: when your collection is complete what will it look like? Well, here’s one that pretty much nobody expected to see in their lifetime due to its sheer rarity and incredibly high value.
