You’ll really stand out in this unique Enzo supercar. While Ferrari has made many high-performance supercar models whose nameplates are typically associated with speed and style. However, it's hard to find a vehicle that boasts such incredible styling and performance as this particular supercar. Beating out similar models like the Stradale and 599, this Ferrari Enzo was the top of the line in engineering and design. Ture Ferrari fans will immediately recognize the exterior but not for what you might think. Rather than focusing on the curvaceous body lines, low ride height, or iconic fascia, these enthusiasts are attracted to the paint color. That's because this is the only Ferrari Enzo to be delivered new from Maranello finished in Nero Opaco (Matte Black), making it one of the rarest supercars ever.

13 DAYS AGO