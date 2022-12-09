Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Sidney Daily News
Sidney City Schools attorney fees top $42,000
SIDNEY — The attorney fees associated with the complaints filed by former Sidney City Schools employees topped more than $40,000. The fees, associated with the Civil Rights discrimination cases recently resolved by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, total $42,890.69 for the period of 2020, when the cases were first filed, and 2022, when the cases were ratified and a conciliation agreement and consent order was signed. The fees were paid to the Ennis Britton Co., attorneys at law, with offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
boonecountydailynews.com
County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building
Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
Funeral services for former Miamisburg Mayor Dick Church, Jr. announced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Arrangements for the funeral of the former Miamisburg Mayor, Dick Church, Jr. have been announced. The previous mayor of Miamisburg died on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 81 after a brief illness. According to the obituary, visitation for the former mayor will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. […]
The Best Place To Live In Ohio
As real estate prices and cost of living expenses soar, it can be discouraging for many people looking to own a home. Here's the best place to live in Ohio.
Dayton residents, city employees urge commissioners to find common ground on budget
DAYTON — City leaders say the failure to pass a budget for 2023 is putting the City of Dayton in limbo. The Dayton City Commission was set to vote on the budget at their meeting Wednesday night. The vote didn’t happen because Commissioners Shenise Turner-Sloss and Darryl Fairchild abstained from voting for the budget as an emergency ordinance.
Eaton Register Herald
Somerville Bank opens new office
EATON — Somerville Bank celebrated the grand opening of its new Hillcrest Drive location with an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 18. Preble County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member Cindy Kaufman welcomed everyone to the ribbon cutting. “We’re very grateful for all of you...
LaMarr named Trooper of the Year at Wapak OSP post
WAPAKONETA — Ohio State Highway Patrol officer Ryan LaMarr has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Wapakoneta post. The selection of LaMarr, 41, is in recognition of his outstanding service during 2022 at the post, according to his supervisors. Fellow employees at the Wapakoneta post chose LaMarr based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
3 in custody after break-in at Jefferson High School
Police reported the suspects broke a window to get in and cause destruction, however, there is no information on the extent of the damage.
andnowuknow.com
Dorothy Lane Market Receives Approval for Construction of New Store
MASON, OH - A tactical grocery expansion is currently in the works as Dorothy Lane Market announced it has been given the approval to start construction on its second Warren County store. Joining a $150 million development in Mason, Ohio, the new location is expected to stand at 50,225 square...
dayton.com
Clark State students, local law enforcement team up for Shop with a Cop
Clark State College’s criminal justice students will partner with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol this weekend to help kids shop for the holidays. The annual Shop with a Cop event will take place this morning at Walmart on Tuttle Road, where students will...
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
Former Flyer named UD’s new head football coach
Andrews, 47, was a three-year letter-winner at defensive back for the university and during his four years, the Flyers were a combined 37-5 including the undefeated 1996 season.
Sidney Daily News
Food for all
Mary Phlipot, of Russia, takes her turn on Santa’s lap during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building. Temperance Lodge 73 volunteer Nathan Phillips, left, receives a scoop of green beans from Jerri Swooten, both of Sidney, during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building.
Husted, Cupp break ground on semiconductor biz hub in Cairo
CAIRO — A groundbreaking ceremony for Chemtrade to construct a $50 million investment to support the semiconductor industry was held at the company’s Cairo plant on Friday. The event celebrated the company’s expanded operations in Ohio to increase its production capacity by 60% for high purity sulphuric acid,...
1017thepoint.com
UPTOWN BUSINESS OWNER SOUNDS OFF ABOUT CONSTRUCTION
(Richmond, IN)--Some small business owners along Main Street in Uptown Richmond are sounding off about construction that has heavily affected their businesses for months. In an open letter to the city of Richmond, Sam Purcell alleges that the closure of a city block that began November 19 and ended last week for work on the Readmore building was done without required documentation, public notice, or Board of Public Works approval. Purcell claims that the city’s response has been to blame the state. Other small business owners responded by saying that they, too, are frustrated by the lack of communication. The Readmore building is part of a program in which Redevelopment Commission funds are used to purchase downtown buildings and provide necessary renovations.
David Trinko: Ohio Theatre’s new marquee a sign of things to come
Any business can put up a sign on the building. If you’re the Ohio Theatre in Lima, though, a sign isn’t enough. The renovated entertainment venue needed a marquee. “It was very important for us to have a marquee that had the chasing lights around it because this building was designed as a movie theatre and vaudeville house,” said Michael Bouson, co-owner of the theatre. “The chasing lights, it’s a historical tradition for theaters that show either films or live theater. It’s just important. It’s been there since the beginning of entertainment in the United States.”
Fox 19
Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to memorialize two Clinton-Massie High School students killed in a car crash earlier this week. It’s the second tragedy for this rural Ohio town in recent days. Tuesday night’s crash happened in Clinton County on...
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
Comments / 0