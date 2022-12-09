ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney City Schools attorney fees top $42,000

SIDNEY — The attorney fees associated with the complaints filed by former Sidney City Schools employees topped more than $40,000. The fees, associated with the Civil Rights discrimination cases recently resolved by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, total $42,890.69 for the period of 2020, when the cases were first filed, and 2022, when the cases were ratified and a conciliation agreement and consent order was signed. The fees were paid to the Ennis Britton Co., attorneys at law, with offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building

Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
Somerville Bank opens new office

EATON — Somerville Bank celebrated the grand opening of its new Hillcrest Drive location with an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 18. Preble County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member Cindy Kaufman welcomed everyone to the ribbon cutting. “We’re very grateful for all of you...
LaMarr named Trooper of the Year at Wapak OSP post

WAPAKONETA — Ohio State Highway Patrol officer Ryan LaMarr has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Wapakoneta post. The selection of LaMarr, 41, is in recognition of his outstanding service during 2022 at the post, according to his supervisors. Fellow employees at the Wapakoneta post chose LaMarr based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
Dorothy Lane Market Receives Approval for Construction of New Store

MASON, OH - A tactical grocery expansion is currently in the works as Dorothy Lane Market announced it has been given the approval to start construction on its second Warren County store. Joining a $150 million development in Mason, Ohio, the new location is expected to stand at 50,225 square...
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility

WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
Food for all

Mary Phlipot, of Russia, takes her turn on Santa’s lap during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building. Temperance Lodge 73 volunteer Nathan Phillips, left, receives a scoop of green beans from Jerri Swooten, both of Sidney, during the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building.
Husted, Cupp break ground on semiconductor biz hub in Cairo

CAIRO — A groundbreaking ceremony for Chemtrade to construct a $50 million investment to support the semiconductor industry was held at the company’s Cairo plant on Friday. The event celebrated the company’s expanded operations in Ohio to increase its production capacity by 60% for high purity sulphuric acid,...
UPTOWN BUSINESS OWNER SOUNDS OFF ABOUT CONSTRUCTION

(Richmond, IN)--Some small business owners along Main Street in Uptown Richmond are sounding off about construction that has heavily affected their businesses for months. In an open letter to the city of Richmond, Sam Purcell alleges that the closure of a city block that began November 19 and ended last week for work on the Readmore building was done without required documentation, public notice, or Board of Public Works approval. Purcell claims that the city’s response has been to blame the state. Other small business owners responded by saying that they, too, are frustrated by the lack of communication. The Readmore building is part of a program in which Redevelopment Commission funds are used to purchase downtown buildings and provide necessary renovations.
David Trinko: Ohio Theatre’s new marquee a sign of things to come

Any business can put up a sign on the building. If you’re the Ohio Theatre in Lima, though, a sign isn’t enough. The renovated entertainment venue needed a marquee. “It was very important for us to have a marquee that had the chasing lights around it because this building was designed as a movie theatre and vaudeville house,” said Michael Bouson, co-owner of the theatre. “The chasing lights, it’s a historical tradition for theaters that show either films or live theater. It’s just important. It’s been there since the beginning of entertainment in the United States.”
Small Tri-State community reeling after back-to-back tragedies

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to memorialize two Clinton-Massie High School students killed in a car crash earlier this week. It’s the second tragedy for this rural Ohio town in recent days. Tuesday night’s crash happened in Clinton County on...
