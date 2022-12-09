Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoRobin FambroughBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
Baton Rouge man accused of almost hitting deputies while nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was responding to a two-vehicle crash when they were called into action again by an alleged drunk driver. The crash scene was located at Jefferson Hwy. and Bocage Dr. The affidavit states that Brandon Moody, 34, of...
Baton Rouge man charged after EBRSO seizes gun, marijuana and more during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 5000 block of McClelland Dr. on Friday, December 9. The traffic stop involved a Black Dodge Avenger with four occupants. One of those occupants was a passenger named...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Baton Rouge. The accident happened near I-110, just north of Airline Highway at around 4:30 a.m. According to the authorities, a light drizzle was occurring as the DPS car was traveling north on Airline Highway.
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
Arrest made following deadly gunfight at Mead Road apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
Detectives searching for armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store. Police said the robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m. No further details were provided. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is...
Former Fiery Crab employee accused of putting Molotov cocktail under manager’s truck in September arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of starting a fire under the truck of his former manager at a Baton Rouge restaurant in September was arrested on charges of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said investigators were called...
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
New Iberia Police investigating gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is investigating a gun on campus at New Iberia Senior High School. NIPD said that around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, authorities responded to New Iberia Senior High School in regards to a gun on campus. As a result of the incident, the school was placed on lockdown.
LSP: 1 killed in crash in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish and claimed the life of Mark Randall Crayton Jr., 34, of Holden. According to Louisiana...
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Plank at Dawson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a Monday (December 12) night crash, Baton Rouge officials say. According to area officials, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Plank Road near Dawson Drive and did not survive their injuries. The fatal crash occurred around 6:30...
License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.
BRPD: 1 injured in shooting off N. Eugene Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to another shooting on Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said they were called out to North Eugene Street around 7:15 p.m. regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. They added his...
Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
Trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend stretches into week 2
A district judge listened to a fifth day of testimony in the first-degree murder trial of a woman accused of poisoning her former boyfriend and suspected of doing the same to her husband months later. Meshell Hale was in a downtown Baton Rouge courtroom inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse...
Woman found uninjured in car riddled with bullet holes near Mid City South early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found in a car filled with bullet holes on Jefferson Highway early Monday morning. Officials said the woman was in a car near Jefferson Highway at Audubon Avenue. The car reportedly had bullet holes in the doors and its tires were flat. Officials also...
Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
Suspects crash stolen bus into business, steal cigarettes, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects they say stole a bus then crashed it into a local business in order to steal cigarettes. On Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said deputies responded to a reported burglary at the Fast Lane gas station on 9150 Joor Road.
