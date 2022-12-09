ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made following deadly gunfight at Mead Road apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Detectives searching for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store. Police said the robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m. No further details were provided. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP: 1 killed in crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish and claimed the life of Mark Randall Crayton Jr., 34, of Holden. According to Louisiana...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Plank at Dawson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a Monday (December 12) night crash, Baton Rouge officials say. According to area officials, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Plank Road near Dawson Drive and did not survive their injuries. The fatal crash occurred around 6:30...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

License plate reader helps nab hit-and-run suspect in EBR Parish

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, December 7. The crash took place around 3 p.m. on Greenwell Springs Rd. and it involved a Chevy Impala and Toyota Highlander. CPD said that a male driver in the Chevy Impala rear-ended the...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 1 injured in shooting off N. Eugene Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to another shooting on Sunday, Dec. 11. Police said they were called out to North Eugene Street around 7:15 p.m. regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. They added his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
BATON ROUGE, LA

