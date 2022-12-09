ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethpage, NY

Freeport Man Charged In Connection With Bethpage Overdose Death

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZIUY_0jdCaB1g00
Nicholas S. Leroy Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been charged in connection with an overdose death of an area resident.

Nicholas S. Leroy, age 30, of Freeport, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 8, following a fatal overdose in Bethpage.

According to Nassau County Police Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of an area resident led to the arrest of Leroy who was in possession of controlled substances.

Leroy was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.

He will be arraigned on Friday, Dec. 9, in Hempstead.

Comments / 0

 

