Freeport Man Charged In Connection With Bethpage Overdose Death

Nicholas S. Leroy Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been charged in connection with an overdose death of an area resident.

Nicholas S. Leroy, age 30, of Freeport, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 8, following a fatal overdose in Bethpage.

According to Nassau County Police Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of an area resident led to the arrest of Leroy who was in possession of controlled substances.

Leroy was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.

He will be arraigned on Friday, Dec. 9, in Hempstead.

