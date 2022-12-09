Read full article on original website
Prince William Co. supervisor resigns because of possible conflicts of interest surrounding data centers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County board member is stepping down this week. Supervisor Pete Candland is a Republican representing Gainesville. Candland recently recused himself from votes on the controversial Prince William County Digital Gateway data centers project because he and his wife agreed to sell their home to company involved in the project.
Inside Nova
Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag
Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
WJLA
Loudoun County school board member calls for swift action from interim superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This week the fallout continues from the special grand jury report that showed how Loudoun County school administrators mishandled sexual assaults. On Tuesday, the Loudoun County School Board will review recommendations from the school’s attorney and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors are expected...
NBC Washington
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury
A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
Inside Nova
Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD seeks grant to help protect local Jewish congregations from hate crimes
Last week, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors authorized a grant that aims to help protect local Jewish organizations from hate crimes. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is applying for a $150,000 grant (page 244) from the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Combating Hate Crime Grant Program. The funding will be used to better secure local congregations against hate crimes.
Free Metro bus rides and 24/7 service on busy routes: DC Council’s latest push to expand public transit services
The District is one step closer to free bus service and would make the nation's capital the first major city to make public bus service completely free. The D.C. Council is working to advance two bills that would make Metro bus service free for all riders.
City of Alexandria awarded $147,600 in grant funding to combat hate crimes
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — On Friday, the City of Alexandria's Police Department, in partnership with the Agudas Achim Congregation of Northern Virginia, was awarded grant funding to combat local hate crimes. The city received a total of $147,600 in grant funding through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Serviced (DCJS)’...
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
GW Hatchet
University purchases Foggy Bottom office building for five percent of its value
The University exercised an option to purchase a 450,000-square-foot office building in Foggy Bottom earlier this month, further strengthening its grip on property near campus. The University purchased 600 19th St. NW from the World Bank, an office building across the street from Thurston Hall that’s valued at $231.6 million,...
Man dead after found unresponsive in Arlington County park
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after being found unresponsive in a park in Arlington County Friday night, leading to a suspicious death investigation by the police department. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to Columbia Pike at South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington...
Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections
Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
94-year-old Fairfax City man charged with felony hit-and-run
A 94-year-old Fairfax City man has been arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run in connection to an incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross the street.
Man hit by train at the Anacostia Metro station
WASHINGTON — A man was hit by a train at the Anacostia Metro station on Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. WMATA officials were first alerted about the delays around 7:40 a.m. The incident caused Green Line trains to temporarily suspend service between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard, WMATA officials said.
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
Laptop fire displaces five from Fairfax home
Five people were displaced from their home in Fairfax County last week when a fire in the home's garage grew out of control, leaving the home engulfed in flames.
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
