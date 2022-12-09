ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA9

Prince William Co. supervisor resigns because of possible conflicts of interest surrounding data centers

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County board member is stepping down this week. Supervisor Pete Candland is a Republican representing Gainesville. Candland recently recused himself from votes on the controversial Prince William County Digital Gateway data centers project because he and his wife agreed to sell their home to company involved in the project.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag

Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury

A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation

Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
tysonsreporter.com

FCPD seeks grant to help protect local Jewish congregations from hate crimes

Last week, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors authorized a grant that aims to help protect local Jewish organizations from hate crimes. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is applying for a $150,000 grant (page 244) from the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Combating Hate Crime Grant Program. The funding will be used to better secure local congregations against hate crimes.
WUSA9

Man dead after found unresponsive in Arlington County park

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after being found unresponsive in a park in Arlington County Friday night, leading to a suspicious death investigation by the police department. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to Columbia Pike at South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DCist

Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections

Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man hit by train at the Anacostia Metro station

WASHINGTON — A man was hit by a train at the Anacostia Metro station on Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. WMATA officials were first alerted about the delays around 7:40 a.m. The incident caused Green Line trains to temporarily suspend service between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard, WMATA officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA

