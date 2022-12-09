Cardi B Said Whatever You Do, Do Not Get A** Shots

Cardi B, who has been open about her plastic surgeries , said she has had her most of her butt injections removed. During an Instagram Live, the Bronx spitter said she had them removed this summer.

“In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a** shots. It was a really crazy process,” she said. “All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**,’ so you result to a** shots, DON’T!”

The “WAP” rapper got the biopolymers in 2014 in a basement in Queens, New York and paid $800 for the procedure. She also cautioned against getting them.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**’ so you result to a** shots, b****** don’t f****** do it,” the 30-year-old added. “I am super super super super against motherf****** a** shots,” Cardi added. “I’m super against biopolymers.”

Cardi B Also Had A Word Of Advice For Those Who Want A BBL

Cardi B also had a word of advice to those who are interested in getting a Brazilian butt lift surgery.

“When it comes to BBLs, if y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right,” she suggested. “If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.”

After she got the illegal butt injections, the recovery process was far from a breeze.

“It was the craziest pain ever,” she told GQ. “I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

Watch what she had to say below.