BARNEGAT, NJ – Police in Barnegat are asking the public to assist in locating a white female driver wanted for striking a parked car and fleeing the area in Whispering Hills on Wednesday. According to police, at around 5 pm, a silver 2004-2006 Nissan Altima, operated by a white female driver, struck a parked vehicle in the area of 264 Hawthorn Lane. "The vehicle then left the area and drove away in an unknown direction. The Nissan Altima sustained damage to the driver's side front bumper and front end," the department said in a statement today. "A piece of the

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO