Montgomery, NJ

Shore News Network

Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver

BARNEGAT, NJ – Police in Barnegat are asking the public to assist in locating a white female driver wanted for striking a parked car and fleeing the area in Whispering Hills on Wednesday. According to police, at around 5 pm, a silver 2004-2006 Nissan Altima, operated by a white female driver, struck a parked vehicle in the area of 264 Hawthorn Lane. “The vehicle then left the area and drove away in an unknown direction. The Nissan Altima sustained damage to the driver’s side front bumper and front end,” the department said in a statement today. “A piece of the The post Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 men charged after verbal altercation involving knife in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two men are facing charges after a verbal altercation on Route 22 on Wednesday Readington Township, police said. On Dec. 7, at around 3:11 p.m., a Readington Township police officer witnessed an altercation between a motorist and a pedestrian near the intersection of Route 22 and County Route 523 (Main St), police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hero NJ officer saves man trapped in car fire then heads to work

A New Jersey Department of Corrections sergeant is being hailed as a hero after saving a motorist trapped in his car after an early morning accident on Thursday. Sgt. John Alloway was driving along 295 Southbound at 5 a.m. on his way to work at South Woods State Prison when he caught sight of a car flipped onto its side near Exit 43.
Morristown Minute

Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ

Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!
New Jersey 101.5

Try out Warby Parker eyeglasses at their new NJ store

Looks like another addition is coming to The Promenade in Marlton, New Jersey. Warby Parker, a retailer of prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, is slated to open a location at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. If you haven't ever...
MARLTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Sweet! ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ is Coming to Marlton NJ!

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a pastry shop that specialized in, well, bundt cakes, is about to open a location in Marlton New Jersey! The store will be coming to the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center, located at 101 NJ-73. This location will be replacing Madras Indian Cuisine, which closed in 2022. They're...
MARLTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Swifties Beware! NJ Woman Loses $1480 in Taylor Swift Ticket Scam

For a woman in New Jersey, this case may not be so easy to "Shake It Off". Right now, tickets for the Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" are one of the most-desired items in country. Swifties are so desperate to get their hands on these red-hot tickets, they're willing to pay almost anything to anyone, which makes them susceptible to online scammers. Which unfortunately is the case of a New Jersey woman.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Restaurants in Mount Laurel NJ

- Whether you are looking for a steakhouse, a fast food place, or something more upscale, the best restaurants in Mount Laurel, NJ, has something to offer you. Located in Mount Laurel, NJ, Ristorante Al Fresco is an Italian-centric restaurant with authentic Italian-style cooking. This restaurant is family-friendly, and you can bring your wine. The menu features simple dishes, and they are prepared to order. You may also enjoy the restaurant's lunch specials. Cozy, unassuming Italian BYOB with lunch specials & comfort-food staples like veal Marsala.
Princeton Packet

Princeton Packet

Princeton, NJ
