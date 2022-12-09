Read full article on original website
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime ActivitiesAbdul GhaniLinden, NJ
Local Evidence of a Nation's Declining Water InfrastructureMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find YoursMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Santa’s Morristown, NJ OriginsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
West Windsor police investigating incident of harassment and bias intimidation on the road
The West Windsor Police Department is searching for the driver of a Subaru Forester who allegedly “hurled expletives and a racial slur” and also spit at a woman in a reported case of harassment and bias intimidation on the Princeton-Hightstown Road Dec. 10. The man was driving a...
wrnjradio.com
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County on Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The multi-vehicle crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 42.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills,...
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
Insane – Driver with Xmas tree on his roof flies into rage in West Windsor, NJ
A man with a Christmas tree strapped to the roof of his car flipped off and cursed out a young driver in West Windsor, according to police. On Saturday afternoon, a woman was teaching her daughter how to drive on South Mill Road when a man driving a blue or green Subaru Forrester came up behind them at an intersection.
Millstone Bank Robber 'Crazy Mike' Hid From Cops With Family's Help: Prosecutor
An accused bank robber nicknamed "Crazy Mike" evaded police for nearly three months with the help of family members, according to officials. Michael Gaboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested in connection with the robbery of a Franklin Township bank on Aug. 22, said Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald in a release Monday, Dec. 12.
Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver
BARNEGAT, NJ – Police in Barnegat are asking the public to assist in locating a white female driver wanted for striking a parked car and fleeing the area in Whispering Hills on Wednesday. According to police, at around 5 pm, a silver 2004-2006 Nissan Altima, operated by a white female driver, struck a parked vehicle in the area of 264 Hawthorn Lane. “The vehicle then left the area and drove away in an unknown direction. The Nissan Altima sustained damage to the driver’s side front bumper and front end,” the department said in a statement today. “A piece of the The post Police in Barnegat searching for hit-and-run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
2 men charged after verbal altercation involving knife in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two men are facing charges after a verbal altercation on Route 22 on Wednesday Readington Township, police said. On Dec. 7, at around 3:11 p.m., a Readington Township police officer witnessed an altercation between a motorist and a pedestrian near the intersection of Route 22 and County Route 523 (Main St), police said.
Ambulance driver and passenger suffer minor injuries in crash on Route 1 in West Windsor
The driver of a Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick ambulance lost control of the ambulance on Route 1 North, which left the road and struck two road signs and two utility poles, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The crash occurred at 1:38 p.m. Dec. 9, police said.
West Windsor police: Driver wanted for using racial slur, spitting at woman and daughter
Officers say a woman was teaching her daughter how to drive when a man in another car became impatient with them for not going fast enough.
Police Say Fire Investigation Indicates Accidental Fire In Berkeley Township, NJ
December 9, 2022 BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Police say that yesterday December 8. 2022 at 9:30 p.m., Berkeley Township Police Officers…
Hero NJ officer saves man trapped in car fire then heads to work
A New Jersey Department of Corrections sergeant is being hailed as a hero after saving a motorist trapped in his car after an early morning accident on Thursday. Sgt. John Alloway was driving along 295 Southbound at 5 a.m. on his way to work at South Woods State Prison when he caught sight of a car flipped onto its side near Exit 43.
Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ
Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!
Try out Warby Parker eyeglasses at their new NJ store
Looks like another addition is coming to The Promenade in Marlton, New Jersey. Warby Parker, a retailer of prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, is slated to open a location at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. If you haven't ever...
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
5 totally awesome model railroads to visit in N.J. during the holidays (PHOTOS)
Enjoying our photo galleries? NJ.com is offering a new benefit to subscribers: Free, high-res photo downloads — as well as the option to purchase keepsakes at a 50% discount. In some households where Christmas is celebrated, presents aren’t the only items tucked under the Tannenbaum. For many families,...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Sweet! ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ is Coming to Marlton NJ!
Nothing Bundt Cakes, a pastry shop that specialized in, well, bundt cakes, is about to open a location in Marlton New Jersey! The store will be coming to the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center, located at 101 NJ-73. This location will be replacing Madras Indian Cuisine, which closed in 2022. They're...
Swifties Beware! NJ Woman Loses $1480 in Taylor Swift Ticket Scam
For a woman in New Jersey, this case may not be so easy to "Shake It Off". Right now, tickets for the Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" are one of the most-desired items in country. Swifties are so desperate to get their hands on these red-hot tickets, they're willing to pay almost anything to anyone, which makes them susceptible to online scammers. Which unfortunately is the case of a New Jersey woman.
This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Restaurants in Mount Laurel NJ
- Whether you are looking for a steakhouse, a fast food place, or something more upscale, the best restaurants in Mount Laurel, NJ, has something to offer you. Located in Mount Laurel, NJ, Ristorante Al Fresco is an Italian-centric restaurant with authentic Italian-style cooking. This restaurant is family-friendly, and you can bring your wine. The menu features simple dishes, and they are prepared to order. You may also enjoy the restaurant's lunch specials. Cozy, unassuming Italian BYOB with lunch specials & comfort-food staples like veal Marsala.
