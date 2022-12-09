Read full article on original website
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Minimum Wage Increase in NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
osoblanco.org
Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student
Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
16-Year-Old Intentionally Strikes 2 Teens With Car On Brentwood Roadway, Police Say
A 16-year-old intentionally hit two other teens with a vehicle on a Long Island roadway, according to police. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in Brentwood. The boy was driving a Honda Civic on Third Avenue when he observed the two boys he had a prior altercation...
Staten Island supermarket assault: Cops seek public’s help in alleged incident, release photos
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual sought in connection with an alleged assault at a Port Richmond supermarket. Photos of the individual sought for questioning in the incident were posted on the 121st Precinct Twitter feed. A spokesperson...
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
16-year-old LI boy arrested for ramming 2 teens with car after argument
A 16-year-old driver was arrested after he ran down two other 16-year-olds with his car, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The driver, who was not identified because he is a minor, was driving a Honda Civic in Brentwood.
18 alleged gang members arrested in Long Island police takedown
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- They're terrorizing Long Island neighborhoods with shootings and carjackings, and now 18 alleged gang members are behind bars. Investigators said they're part of a new neighborhood gang and one of their crimes made headlines in October: the shooting outside U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's house in Shirley.Video shows an armed carjacking of an innocent rideshare driver in Wading River. The gunmen gleefully grin as they steal the car. They're part of a ruthless gang, say officials, responsible for 31 violent acts from Suffolk to Nassau since last year. The crimes also include a murder outside a Farmingville nightclub in full...
Suffolk Harley Owners Group raises money and delivers gifts to children at Ronald McDonald House
Nick Nigro, the group’s leader, began the annual ride four years ago with just a handful of volunteers.
fox5ny.com
'Everybody killers' - Long Island gang accused of murder and other violence
NEW YORK - 18 members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang are under arrest on Long Island, according to authorities. Cadillac Has Done It Again. This Year's Lineup Has Left Us SpeechlessAll Things Auto|. A 148-count indictment covering 31 different incidents including murder...
norwoodnews.org
Crotona: Search for Missing Brothers Aged 12 and 15
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating two brothers from the Tremont section of The Bronx who are reported missing. Jessiah Campell, 15, of 855 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx, NY, and his 12-year-old brother, Justice Campbell, of the same address were last seen on Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 a.m., leaving their home.
NBC New York
NYC Substitute Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Student in School
A substitute teacher assigned to a New York City school was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a student at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, authorities said. The NYPD announced the arrest of 77-year-old Vernon Jerom, an educator accused of putting his hands forcefully on the neck...
Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Levittown Man
A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. John “Lenny” Kenny, age 85, of Levittown, went missing at around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Nassau County Police said. Kenny was last heard from while in the East Meadow...
Suffolk DA announces arrest of 18 suspects following 10-month gang investigation
The DA says the crimes happened mostly in the Mastic, Shirley, Bellport and Riverhead areas.
Missing Levittown Man Found
Update:A Long Island man who went missing has been found.John “Lenny” Kenny, age 85, of Levittown, has last been seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Nassau County Police said.At midday Sunday, Dec. 11, police announced he has been located.Original report:A Long Island man has gone missing and au…
Police: Brooklyn man accused of breaking into, stealing car in Westbury
Detectives say Elijah Augustin, 28, drove away in the stolen 2009 white Toyota Matrix on Lennox Avenue.
NBC New York
NYC Man Dies Days After Being Found Brutally Beaten on Street, Suspect Arrested: Cops
A Brooklyn man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the brutal deadly beating of 60-year-old man who passed away days after being found with head trauma on a sidewalk, police said. On Dec. 4, police received a report of a man needed medical assistance on Hegeman Avenue, the...
State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington
New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
Police: Man accidentally drives car into front of nail salon in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A car crashed into the front of a nail salon in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn on Sunday morning.A 72-year-old man accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and slammed into Nail and Foot Care on Avenue Z at around 11:30 a.m., police said.He was taken to Coney Island Hospital with minor injuries.The store's front door was also damaged.
NBC New York
NYC Dad Arraigned For Punching Baby Daughter, Causing Brain Injury Death: DA
A 33-year-old Brooklyn man is facing numerous charges in connection to the violent death of his 23-month-old daughter, who allegedly died after she was hit in the head, according to the local prosecutor. Robert Wright, of Brownsville, was arraigned on manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of...
Gunman makes off with $6k in cash in Brooklyn grocery store robbery: Police
Officials say the 49-year-old employee complied to the robber's demands and handed over $6,000 in cash.
Man Nabbed With Drugs Stealing Car In Westbury, Police Say
A man was arrested on Long Island for possession of drugs and criminal possession of stolen property after allegedly stealing a car and then being caught with drugs. The incident took. place in Westbury around 1:40 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11. According to Nassau County detectives, officers responded to a call...
