Georgia State

Whale, hello there! First 2 newborn right whale calves of the season spotted

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
The first two right whale mother-calf pairs were spotted off the coast of Georgia this week.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the first pair was sighted on Wednesday off St. Catherines Sound in Georgia. Officials said the mother, “Medusa,” is at least 42 years old, and the baby is her seventh calf.

The next day, another mother-calf pair was spotted off the coast of Little St. Simons Island, Georgia. Officials said that mom, “Archipelago,” is at least 20 years old and the baby is her third calf.

Officials said several potential mothers, females who have given birth in the past, were also sighted this week off the coast of Georgia.

There haven’t been any confirmed sightings of right whales off Florida yet this winter, but whales are likely in the area. Boaters are reminded to keep a lookout, use caution and report all right whale sightings to 1-877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343) or to the USCG on VHF Channel 16.

There are fewer than 350 of the whales left, officials said, so protecting them is particularly important.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

