Video: Deion Sanders Receives Standing Ovation At Colorado Basketball Game

The Prime Time era in Boulder, Colorado has arrived.

Hardly a week removed from his signing as the Buffaloes' new head coach, Deion Sanders is already getting the celebrity treatment in town.

The latest evidence of this came Thursday night when the Buffs' basketball team hosted the Colorado State Rams.

When Sanders entered the building, donning a hoodie reading "Prime," he got a raucous ovation from those in attendance at the CU Events Center.

Seeing the way Sanders has been embraced with open arms, it's no wonder he's generated lofty hopes for Colorado's football program. Outside of the strides Sanders can produce on the field, his brand will surely aid in recruitment efforts.

Having already been successful in early recruitment, Sanders has been outspoken in wanting the best to come to his program. This has come at the cost of some players from Colorado's previous era transferring out, but it appears that's a cost of doing business that Sanders is willing to absorb.

Coach Prime will have quite a bit of rebuilding to do. After all, the Buffaloes staggered to a 1-11 finish in 2022 and weren't appreciably better the previous season. But if one thing is certain, watching Sanders put his mark on the program will be a good time.