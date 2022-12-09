Ex-Penn State football, men's basketball player Titcus Pettigrew named head high school football coach

Read full article on original website
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Digital Collegian
Penn State football earns commitment from 3-star edge rusher Joseph Mupoyi
Penn State had added a member to its 2023 recruiting class. 3-star defensive end Joseph Mupoyi announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions, becoming the 20th prospect to commit this cycle. A native of Oakdale, Connecticut, Mupoyi has starred for St. Thomas More High School. He took his third visit...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey stays put in USCHO rankings after dominant sweep of Syracuse
For the second straight week, Penn State remains at the No. 12 position in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday. The Nittany Lions haven’t played since Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 when they swept unranked Syracuse at home, earning a 4-0 shutout win in Game 1 and an offensive explosion with an 11-3 win in Game 2.
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star CB Omillio Agard Names Penn State to Top Five
Penn State has already landed an in-state commitment from a top-five recruit in the class of 2024, and now it’s in the running for another. 2024 four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (Erie, Pennsylvania) committed to Penn State way back in January, out of McDowell in Erie, Pa., and Omillio Agard may be adding to PSU’s recruiting class from the other side of the state.
WTRF
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State
Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball takes down No. 17 Illinois on the road for first ranked win of season
Penn State had the lead in the first half and rode it to the buzzer behind a flurry of 3-pointers to beat No. 17 Illinois. The Nittany Lions upset the Illini 74-59 to pick up their first ranked win of the season against its first ranked opponent. Penn State struggled...
victorybellrings.com
Predicting who will be Penn State Football’s transfer portal additions
Penn State Football will use the transfer portal to add to what should be a loaded 2023 roster. The transfer portal has never been this full with as much talent as it is right now, and Penn State Football is trying to take advantage of that. The Nittany Lions are...
Penn State Wrestling: What is going on with Max Dean?
Trying to make sense of what happened to Penn State Wrestling’s Max Dean in back-to-back losses from the prior weekend. Now, before you think I’m going to completely go off the deep end with this article, don’t worry Penn State Wrestling fans. I’m not going to do what everyone thinks I’m going to do, and flip out, man!
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini loss to Penn State
Illinois basketball had a chance to shoot up into the top 10 nationally, but we couldn’t manage to get past Penn State on Saturday. This was an ugly game for the Illini from the jump. There was zero defense being played in the first half, and the Nittany Lions ended up taking a 47-38 lead into halftime. Even with this nine-point lead by Penn State, I still had confidence that Illinois could come back and win the game.
fox44news.com
No. 3 UMHB falls short of Stagg Bowl with loss to No. 1 North Central
NAPERVILLE, IL (FOX 44) — The Cardinals got their revenge for last year’s national championship defeat and ended UMHB’s season in the DIII semifinals, 49-14. North Central jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Crusaders got on the board when Kyle King found Brandon Jordan in the end zone for the 15-yard touchdown to pull within a touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood rips into Illinois following upset loss to Penn State
Brad Underwood was not very happy after Illinois lost at home to Penn State. Underwood discussed how his team played at the post game press conference. Illinois got embarrassed at home by Penn State 74-59. Underwood stated that his players deserve to be miserable during finals week on campus. “You...
PIAA wants investigation into signs, video targeting Westinghouse football team
The PIAA has directed the Southern Columbia administration to investigate allegations of racist taunts involving signs and a social media video targeting Westinghouse’s football team. The two schools met Friday in the PIAA Class 2A championship in Mechanicsburg. Afterward, photos of hand-drawn signs saying “Whip Westinghouse” and “Southern State...
State College
Local Startup Lands State High, Penn State Grad on Forbes ’30 Under 30′ List
A State College native and Penn State graduate is receiving national attention after finding himself included among the country’s most promising entrepreneurs. This month, Hunter Swisher landed on the 2023 Forbes “30 Under 30” list for social impact. Swisher, the founder and CEO of Phospholutions, is recognized among other recipients who are “leveraging business smarts to save the world.”
wkok.com
Montoursville Students Disciplined for Offensive Behavior
MONTOURSVILLE-PennLive is reporting… An unspecified number of Montoursville middle school students have been disciplined for making racial slurs and using their iPhones to electronically “drop” inappropriate pictures on other people’s cell phones at a Dec. 1 middle school girls home basketball game. The targets of the slurs were the Black players on the Williamsport middle school team. Security removed the students from the McCall Middle School gymnasium after an adult complained about their actions, Montoursville assistant superintendent Daniel D. Taormina said Friday. The air-dropped pictures identified the senders not all of whom were from Montoursville, he said. None of the players was involved, officials from both schools said.
Suburban high school students plan walkout after circulation of videos showing special needs student being bullied
ELMHURST, Ill. — Students at York Community High School are planning a walkout Friday after videos circulated on social media of a special needs student being bullied by teenagers in a school bathroom. The school said it dealt with the matter accordingly, but some parents and students said they feel the school should have done […]
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
wgnradio.com
Kathy Hart remembers her loyal Chicago listeners
Radio personality and creator of Gritology.com Kathy Hart joins Bob Sirott to talk about how great Chicago’s radio listeners are, her website, and why she created it. She also discusses discoveries about herself through her healing journey, her memoir, and a Montana retreat she is putting together.
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The lengthy, confusing story behind Jack’s Pub
LANSING, Ill. (December 6, 2022) – If only walls could talk! They might confirm or deny the many stories surrounding the property at 3325 Ridge Road, currently known as Jack’s Sports Pub and Eatery. Our story begins in 1913. The earliest historical data about that property tells about...
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall young man victim in Thursday fatal traffic accident
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say one Mill Hal young man lost his life, another seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 64 in Lamar Township Thursday night. The deceased was identified by police as the vehicle driver, Jayden M. Eisenhower, 20. Police said he was ejected from his vehicle and deceased as a result of the crash. A passenger, Gavin R. Rafter, 21, from Mill Hall, suffered a suspected serious injury and was transported to UPMC Williamsport following the 9:53 p.m. Thursday crash. Police said Eisenhower was operating a 2002 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed northbound on Route 64 when he lost control on a curve in the road. Their report said the car rotated counterclockwise, twice strucking a rock embankment, then overturned before coming to a stop.
10 injured in I-88 crash involving school bus: Illinois State Police
Two adults and one child on the bus were injured, police said.
Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
