13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
Congress faces time crunch on government funding and sweeping defense policy bill
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are scrambling to try to fund the government and pass a sweeping defense policy bill before a new Congress is sworn in, but there are signs that both sides have struggled to reach agreement over these key outstanding issues.
americanmilitarynews.com
20 GOP Sens demand troops fired over vaccine be reinstated before passing military spending bill
20 Republican senators are backing an amendment effort by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to reverse the military-vaccine mandate before passing the annual military defense budget. The amendment would stop the military from kicking troops out over their COVID-19 vaccination status and reinstate those who have already been discharged, with backpay.
BBC
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
White House, Pentagon oppose removing COVID-19 vax mandate in defense bill
WASHINGTON – The White House and Pentagon are opposing calls to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops, as Congress negotiates a military spending plan that some lawmakers insist include a repeal of the shot requirement. Many Republicans are calling for – and even some Democrats are open to – the Biden Administration’s COVID vaccine requirement being nixed in the pending arms budget legislation, which is expected to be finalized and unveiled this week. “Congress should take action, and we’re taking action today by saying we will not vote to get on the NDAA – the defense authorization bill – unless...
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party could hand Manchin back some power over Biden's agenda
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.
Senate Republicans, stuck in minority, frown on House GOP calls for impeachment against Biden, Mayorkas
Senate Republicans are dismissive of a House GOP-led effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, being mindful that such an effort has no chance of success.
Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.
Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Trump won't campaign with Herschel Walker in Georgia before the Senate runoff: NYT
The Trump and Walker camps decided that an in-person visit from the former president might be too politically-risky, according to The New York Times.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
eenews.net
New powers, flexibility await Senate Democrats next year
After winning an outright majority in the Senate on Tuesday, Democrats are delighted at the prospect of being able to move legislation and confirm nominees more easily. Many of President Joe Biden’s nominees have been stuck in limbo for months due to the current 50-50 partisan split in the Senate. A number of them are crucial to agencies such as EPA, the Department of the Interior, the Department of Energy and even an obscure mine safety and health commission.
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Sheridan Media
Lummis Tapped as Next Senate Western Caucus Chair
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) announced Thursday that she will take the gavel as chairman of the Senate Western Caucus for the 118th Congress. She succeeds Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) as he steps into the role of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Lummis said Wyoming issues are western...
