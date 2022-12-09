ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Thomas-Greenfield to lead US delegation to World Cup closing ceremony

The White House announced on Wednesday a U.S. delegation headed by Linda Thomas-Greenfield will head to Qatar for the closing ceremony of the World Cup. Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will travel with five other public officials to Doha on Dec. 18. The delegation includes Timmy Davis, the U.S. ambassador to Qatar;…

Comments / 0

Community Policy