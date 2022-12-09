What is Penn State football's biggest need as prospects enter the transfer portal? | The 1-0 Podcast

Read full article on original website
3-star defensive lineman Mason Robinson commits to Penn State football, flipping from Northwestern
Penn State flipped another player on Tuesday. 2023 3-star defensive lineman Mason Robinson announced his commitment to Penn State after decommitting from Northwestern earlier in the week. Robinson took an official visit with Penn State on Dec. 9 with fellow defensive lineman Joseph Mupoyi, who committed on Monday. Robinson then...
Penn State wrestlers rise in rankings following weekend success against Oregon State
Penn State wrestlers continue their march up the rankings following another successful dual. Following the Nittany Lions' beatdown of Oregon State, several wrestlers toward the middle of the lineup continued to move up InterMat's collegiate wrestling rankings. One of the biggest moves of the week came from a potential breakout...
Penn State football earns commitment from 3-star edge rusher Joseph Mupoyi
Penn State had added a member to its 2023 recruiting class. 3-star defensive end Joseph Mupoyi announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions, becoming the 20th prospect to commit this cycle. A native of Oakdale, Connecticut, Mupoyi has starred for St. Thomas More High School. He took his third visit...
Max Dean earns Penn State wrestling's 1st Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor of 2022-23 season
Max Dean defeated Oregon State’s now-No. 10 Tanner Harvey on Dec. 11 and was awarded some Big Ten hardware as a result. Dean, the No. 5 197-pound wrestler in the country, was named as the Big Ten’s Wrestler of the Week following his 6-3 decision over Harvey. The...
Penn State Athletics announces date of 2023 Blue-White game
Penn State announced the date for its annual Blue-White game on Monday. The Nittany Lions’ spring game will take place on April 15, 2023, in Beaver Stadium, Penn State Athletics announced. The announcement didn’t specify a kickoff time for the game. The Blue-White game made its return after...
NFHCA places 4 Penn State field hockey players on All-American teams following strong season
The postseason honors keep rolling in for Penn State field hockey. Four members of the team that made it to the NCAA Tournament semifinals were named NFHCA All-Americans. Senior Goalkeeper Brie Barraco, Junior Sophia Gladieux, Senior Mackenzie Alessie and Graduate Student Anna Simon were all named NFHCA All-Americans. Barraco had...
President Neeli Bendapudi’s ‘unclear’ proposed Penn State Law merger leaves law community ‘confused’
Editor’s Note: Some of the names in this story have been changed to protect their identities. The Daily Collegian has verified through fact-checking the identity of these individuals and that they are affiliated with Penn State Law. Penn State Law’s future and location is unknown, after an announcement made...
Penn State women's hockey stays put in USCHO rankings after dominant sweep of Syracuse
For the second straight week, Penn State remains at the No. 12 position in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday. The Nittany Lions haven’t played since Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 when they swept unranked Syracuse at home, earning a 4-0 shutout win in Game 1 and an offensive explosion with an 11-3 win in Game 2.
Incoming snow storm leads Penn State to consider alternate exam schedule
After the National Weather Service in State College issued a winter storm watch Tuesday night, Penn State said it's making plans to consider altering exams schedules for Thursday, according to a release. The alert calls for potential snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. It will stay in effect from Thursday...
National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for central Pennsylvania, includes State College
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of central Pennsylvania at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The alert calls for potential snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain, and will stay in effect from Wednesday night until Friday morning, according to the NWS. Current predictions claim that snow...
