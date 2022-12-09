Read full article on original website
Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight
Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
theScore
France advances to World Cup semis after Kane skies late penalty for England
Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 10, 2022 (AFP) - Olivier Giroud scored the winner while Harry Kane missed a late chance to equalise with a penalty as holders France beat England 2-1 in a tense World Cup quarter-final on Saturday. Aurelien Tchouameni had swept France into a first-half lead only for...
BBC
Partick Thistle: Duncan Smillie could become new club chairman as peace breaks out
Former Glasgow Rocks owner Duncan Smillie could become strife-torn Partick Thistle's new chairman. Chair Jacqui Low and six directors resigned this week after recent fan protests followed the Partick Thistle FC Trust becoming majority shareholder. Smillie was the only director not to resign, but trustee Neil Drain told BBC Scotland...
Calls for EU reform after five arrested in Qatar corruption inquiry
The arrest of a European Parliament vice-president and four others linked to a corruption investigation implicating World Cup hosts Qatar sparked calls Saturday for “root and branch reform” in the EU institution. “This is not an isolated incident,” said anti-corruption campaigning group Transparency International. “Over many decades,...
BBC
Snow: Motorways shut amid treacherous conditions
Motorways were closed after heavy snowfall caused a series of crashes and left drivers in treacherous conditions. The M54 between junctions 3 and 2 in Shropshire was shut on Sunday, while major congestion was also reported on the M5 slip road to the M6. The southbound M5 in Gloucestershire was...
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Third-choice keeper Jordan Smith on how famous save changed Reds' fate
That save. One moment - summed up in two words in club folklore - defines Jordan Smith's 20 years at Nottingham Forest, his cult status among Reds fans and the part he played in getting the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League. "It's the save that will haunt me...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
Trent Alexander-Arnold And James Maddison: Gareth Southgate's Biggest World Cup Mistake - England 1-2 France
Gareth Southgate's treatment of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Leicester City’s James Maddison was a huge mistake and LFCTR are here to explain why.
BBC
Ines Laklalech: Morocco's World Cup run inspires golfer to history
Morocco's Ines Laklalech has become the first golfer from North Africa to qualify for the LPGA tour, having been inspired by the coach behind her country's World Cup run in Qatar. Laklalech, 25, earned a spot on the premier tour in women's golf despite shooting her worst round on the...
BBC
Queens Park Rangers 0-3 Burnley: Clarets restore three-point gap at top
Burnley restored their three-point advantage at the top of the Championship with a dominant victory at managerless Queens Park Rangers. Sheffield United had gone level on points on Saturday but this result was never in doubt after first-half goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ian Maatsen. Nathan Tella added a...
BBC
Sunderland 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Baggies move out of drop zone
West Bromwich Albion produced a superb second-half comeback to beat Sunderland and climb out of the Championship relegation zone. Sunderland dominated the first half, deservedly going 1-0 up through Amad Diallo's 19th-minute penalty. But the Baggies hit back when Tom Rogic curled a leveller with the outside of his boot...
BBC
Twenty-seven bodies dumped by the roadside in Zambia
The bodies of 27 people, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, have been "dumped" by the roadside in Ngwerere area north of Zambia's capital Lusaka. They are likely to have suffocated to death while in transit, Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale told the BBC. One survivor found "gasping for air" has...
BBC
Welsh rugby: George North suffers suspected fractured cheekbone
George North faces an anxious wait after suffering a suspected fractured cheekbone in the Ospreys' defeat by Leicester Tigers. The Wales centre was injured in a heavy collision just before half-time in the Heineken Champions Cup tie on Sunday. A bloodied North was led down the tunnel and will now...
theScore
Kane equals Rooney's scoring record for England in defeat to France
Al Khor, Qatar, Dec 10, 2022 (AFP) - Harry Kane became England's joint all-time leading goalscorer on Saturday, striking for the 53rd time against France in the World Cup quarter-finals to join Wayne Rooney at the top of the charts. The captain, playing his 80th international, scored England's equaliser early...
BBC
SA20: Ex-England coach Lisa Keightley backs more women to coach in men's game
Ex-England coach Lisa Keightley says she "does not see a reason" why more women cannot coach in men's cricket. Australian Keightley, 51, left her role with England's women after three years at the end of the summer. In January she will work as a tactical performance coach with Paarl Royals...
BBC
Junior Eurovision: France wins song contest as UK comes fifth
France has won this year's Junior Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Yerevan, Armenia. Thirteen year old Lissandro won with 203 points for his song Oh Maman! beating hosts Armenia in second place, Georgia third, and Ireland fourth. The United Kingdom came fifth overall with 146 points - although...
Sunderland confirm plans to relocate away supporters at the Stadium of Light
Visiting supporters to be moved into the lower bowl of the Stadium.
BBC
Four SNP MPs in new roles in Westminster reshuffle
The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has announced a front bench reshuffle following the resignation of three prominent MPs. Pete Wishart, Chris Law and Stewart McDonald stepped down after the 34-year-old took over from Ian Blackford. Stewart Hosie, previously spokesperson for the Cabinet Office, now takes over the economy brief.
BBC
Armando Broja: Chelsea striker suffers knee injury during friendly v Aston Villa
Chelsea boss Graham Potter says it "doesn't look positive" for Armando Broja after the striker suffered a serious-looking knee injury during a friendly against Aston Villa. The Albania international, 21, collided with Villa defender Ezri Konsa during a match in Abu Dhabi, before holding his right knee and screaming in pain.
