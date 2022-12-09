Darren Aronofsky has defended his new film The Whale against accusations of fatphobia.The film stars Brendan Fraser as an obese and reclusive English teacher who has a troubled relationship with his daughter, played by Sadie Sink. While the film has garnered mixed reviews, Fraser has been praised for his performance, which saw him gain weight for the role and wear an elaborate prosthetic fatsuit.However, the film has been denounced by many critics for its handling of the subject matter, with some deeming the film fatphobic.In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Aronofsky said that he didn’t anticipate the backlash when...

1 HOUR AGO