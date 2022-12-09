Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Somewhat Responsible for Taylor Swift’s Hit ‘All Too Well’
Taylor Swift draws inspiration from her personal life -- and that often involves A-list stars. So what does Gwyneth Paltrow have to do with 'All Too Well'?
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
We Still Can’t Believe Kendall Jenner Wore This Plunging Halter Top To Her Ex Harry Styles’ Concert
Sometimes the stars align—literally. Fans are saying that—at least when it comes to newly single Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles. The supermodel recently attended her ex’s LA concert, and when we saw the plunging halter top she wore, we weren’t surprised Harry allegedly blew her a kiss while performing on stage.
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Centre Daily
Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is ‘Crazier’ Than We Imagined: How Does the Singer Make Her Money?
Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Keep reading to learn about her fortune. What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth?. Once Taylor established...
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
Mariah Carey brings her daughter on stage for duet of ‘Away in a Manger’
Mariah Carey brought her daughter on stage to perform a duet of ‘Away in a Manger’ on Friday (9 December).The performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada was Carey’s first Christmas concert since the start of the pandemic.Introducing her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, Carey said “This is my baby girl here”.It’s clear that Monore has inherited her mother’s vocal capabilities, with the crowd letting out a loud roar when she began to sing.“Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift,” Carey said of her daughter.“You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift...
Here's Why Swifties "Can't Stand" This Woman Who Looks Like Taylor Swift
I think we can agree that Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people on the planet, right? And because of that, one Utah woman, who resembles the Grammy winning songstress, is now a niche internet star. Article continues below advertisement. Meet Ashley Leechin (@noitsashley13), who has become popular...
Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly such a huge Taylor Swift fan that he pushed for FTX to sponsor her tour in a $100 million deal that almost happened
FTX employees told the Financial Times that senior executives and several marketing team staffers opposed the deal and thought it was too expensive.
The Whale director Darren Aronofsky says fatphobia criticisms ‘make no sense’
Darren Aronofsky has defended his new film The Whale against accusations of fatphobia.The film stars Brendan Fraser as an obese and reclusive English teacher who has a troubled relationship with his daughter, played by Sadie Sink. While the film has garnered mixed reviews, Fraser has been praised for his performance, which saw him gain weight for the role and wear an elaborate prosthetic fatsuit.However, the film has been denounced by many critics for its handling of the subject matter, with some deeming the film fatphobic.In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Aronofsky said that he didn’t anticipate the backlash when...
Lady Gaga Picked Up A Golden Globe Nomination For Top Gun: Maverick, But Tom Cruise Did Not Get One For Actor
The Golden Globes are always good for a few shocks, and Tom Cruise getting snubbed is one from today.
Singer Alicia Davis Has Us ‘Lovesick’
Aussie singer and model Alicia Davis has just released two swoon-worthy new tracks!. Both “Lovesick” and “Old Habits Die Hard” offer Alicia’s personal take on love and heartbreak, but with a unique sound and vision all her own. London based, Australian artist Davis has been...
This Celebrity Just Revealed Harry Styles Is Even Nicer Than We Thought
Harry Styles is an all-around gentleman! Listen back to the trending report here:
Selena Gomez Gets Backlash From Fans for Not Naming Kidney After Francia Raisa: ‘So Ungrateful’
A diss or a slip-up? Selena Gomez is facing backlash from fans for not naming her kidney after donor and friend Francia Raisa. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on...
Comments / 0