HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mariah Carey brings her daughter on stage for duet of ‘Away in a Manger’

Mariah Carey brought her daughter on stage to perform a duet of ‘Away in a Manger’ on Friday (9 December).The performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada was Carey’s first Christmas concert since the start of the pandemic.Introducing her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, Carey said “This is my baby girl here”.It’s clear that Monore has inherited her mother’s vocal capabilities, with the crowd letting out a loud roar when she began to sing.“Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift,” Carey said of her daughter.“You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift...
The Independent

The Whale director Darren Aronofsky says fatphobia criticisms ‘make no sense’

Darren Aronofsky has defended his new film The Whale against accusations of fatphobia.The film stars Brendan Fraser as an obese and reclusive English teacher who has a troubled relationship with his daughter, played by Sadie Sink. While the film has garnered mixed reviews, Fraser has been praised for his performance, which saw him gain weight for the role and wear an elaborate prosthetic fatsuit.However, the film has been denounced by many critics for its handling of the subject matter, with some deeming the film fatphobic.In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Aronofsky said that he didn’t anticipate the backlash when...
extratv

Singer Alicia Davis Has Us ‘Lovesick’

Aussie singer and model Alicia Davis has just released two swoon-worthy new tracks!. Both “Lovesick” and “Old Habits Die Hard” offer Alicia’s personal take on love and heartbreak, but with a unique sound and vision all her own. London based, Australian artist Davis has been...

