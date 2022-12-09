An investigation found no evidence to support a woman's claim her father was a serial killer

Read full article on original website
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Missouri Man Admits To Concealing His Mother's Death For 26 Years
He also stole almost $200,000.
Four Chinese nationals at Oklahoma pot farm are shot dead by their colleague 'execution-style' following 'internal dispute'
A suspect has been apprehended in the 'violent execution style' killing of four Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested without incident by the Miami Beach Police Department on Tuesday around 4pm. He was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Kingfisher, Oklahoma. Authorities...
Iowa police say couple drowned newborn in bathtub, remains haven't been found
Iowa police are alleging that a couple drowned their newborn child in their apartment's bathtub shortly after the baby was born in November.
Mystery of Idaho college murders deepens as glove is found outside Moscow house where four stabbed dead in their sleep
A RETIRED cop has detailed the moment he said he found a glove outside the Idaho house where four students were found stabbed to death. Former homicide detective Chris McDonough confirmed he handed the accessory to police at the scene in Moscow in late November. He said in a video...
Man who murdered police officer in 2005 has been executed in Missouri
Kevin Johnson -- a death row inmate who was convicted in the 2005 murder of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer but claimed racial bias in his prosecution -- was executed Tuesday night by lethal injection.
Biden's Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Execution Day for man who killed Mo. police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
Federal judge rejects woman’s request to attend father’s execution in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge rejected a request from a 19-year-old Missouri woman to attend her father’s execution on Tuesday in Missouri. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes ruled that a state law barring Corionsa “Khorry” Ramey from being present because of her age is constitutional, WDAF-TV reported.
