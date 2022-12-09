Elton John is quitting Twitter, saying platform's policy shift will let misinformation flourish

Read full article on original website
msn.com
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
Elon Musk Responds to Elton John Leaving Twitter Over Misinformation Claims
John tweeted on Friday that since he's always sought to "use music to bring people together," he's leaving Twitter due to its divisive nature.
‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban
Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
What Happened When People Tried Leaving Trump's Big Announcement Before He Was Finished
Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that he's running for president again in 2024, ending months of speculation about his future plans. Serving two non-consecutive terms would be highly unusual, as just one other US president in history has done so, according to CNN. Trump's big announcement speech, which was televised from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — notably, the same place the FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents following the execution of a search warrant in August, per The New York Times — was also loaded with inaccuracies, per CNN.
Elon Musk's Twitter reveal suggests Jack Dorsey was 'blindsided' by Hunter Biden story censorship: Devine
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine sounded off on the tranche of Twitter information being released by Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi late Friday.
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Business Insider
Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.
When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
The Verge
Elon Musk’s promised Twitter exposé on the Hunter Biden story is a flop that doxxed multiple people
Free-speech crusader Elon Musk isn’t happy with Twitter’s years-old decision to suppress a news story about Hunter Biden’s laptop just ahead of the 2020 presidential election. So in an effort “to restore public trust” in Twitter, Musk indicated last month that he would release internal communications showing how it all went down.
Former Twitter safety chief concedes censoring Hunter Biden laptop story was a 'mistake'
Twitter's former head of trust and safety joined others associated with the company who have zinged the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story as a mistake.
Musk declares New York Times ‘lobbying firm for far left’ after reportedly ignoring ‘Twitter Files’ story
Twitter owner Elon Musk called The New York Times a "lobbying firm for far left politicians" on Saturday after it was charged with ignoring the "Twitter Files" revelations.
Chris Hayes calls Musk’s Twitter rollout ‘disastrous,’ calls it ‘impulse purchase’ to serve his ideology
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes bashed Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, calling it "disastrous" and insisting the billionaire did it to promote his own agenda.
6 Truth Social rants that show why Trump should never return to White House
When former president Donald Trump got kicked off Twitter in 2021, he pivoted to his own platform where he could share any thought he had without concern about censorship.Although it got off to a rocky start, Trump eventually adopted Truth Social like Twitter and quickly returned to his old antics of sharing rants.But when Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October, he hinted that he would reinstate the accounts of those banned, including Trump. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe former president claims he doesn't intend to revisit Twitter as his source of communication and based on some of...
notebookcheck.net
The Twitter Files: Leaked documents suggest Twitter execs actively influenced 2020 U.S. presidential campaign
Elon Musk's management of Twitter seems to have generated nothing but controversy since the entrepreneur claimed ownership of the social media platform in late October. Musk, undeterred by criticisms, is pushing headfirst into stirring the pot with a new thread detailing how executives and employees at Twitter may have actively influenced the 2020 United States presidential election.
Meta vows to boycott US news outlets on Facebook if Dem-sponsored ad revenue bill is signed into law
Meta threatens to boycott U.S. news outlets from its platform if a new anti-Big Tech bill sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is passed by Congress.
