ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
theScore

Shaq wants to be 'heavily involved' in buying NBA team

Shaquille O'Neal appears serious about owning an NBA franchise. The Hall of Famer reiterated his interest in ownership this week when asked about the potential of him purchasing the Phoenix Suns during an appearance on the "TMZ Sports" show. "I haven't had any discussions with my partners, so I can't...
PHOENIX, AZ
GolfWRX

Tour pro’s shock retirement announcement!

In news that sent shockwaves throughout the golf world, Mackenzie Hughes has announced his retirement…. …from fantasy football. The tweet seemed to have tricked plenty of Twitter users who initially thought the Canadian was retiring from professional golf. Considering the regular season of Fantasy Football came to an end last...
theScore

Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, general manager Troy Weaver announced Tuesday. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the Pistons' training camp next summer. "We expect him to come back and be even better," Weaver said, per team writer...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green...
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

Brady shares 'most memorable' TD pass of career

Tom Brady has thrown a lot of memorable touchdowns during his career, but there's one in particular that he puts above the rest. On Monday's episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, guest Tracy Morgan asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback what he considers the greatest touchdown he's ever thrown. "I'd...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy