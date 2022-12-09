Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
‘What in the holy golden bell did I just see?’ – Why Tiger left Brandel Chamblee stunned during the Match
Bryson DeChambeau trained hard, very hard, to go past the 200mph ball speed required for the World Long Drive Championships. The contortion and strain on back and hips are visible in every video he has and continues to release, in an attempt to be the longest and fastest of them all.
How to Watch Tiger and Charlie Woods at 2022 PNC Championship
The father-son duo is set to return to the PGA Tour’s family scramble event.
Tiger Woods Reveals Son Charlie Outdrove Him For The First Time
The 15-time Major winner has admitted the 13-year-old achieved the feat for the first time recently
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
theScore
Shaq wants to be 'heavily involved' in buying NBA team
Shaquille O'Neal appears serious about owning an NBA franchise. The Hall of Famer reiterated his interest in ownership this week when asked about the potential of him purchasing the Phoenix Suns during an appearance on the "TMZ Sports" show. "I haven't had any discussions with my partners, so I can't...
Golf Digest
‘It hurts:’ Gary Koch, Roger Maltbie open up about not having their NBC contracts renewed for 2023
Roger Maltbie is returning to television in a limited role next year while Gary Koch is planning “to move onto the next stage of my life after two successful careers.” Both, however, are making their respective swan songs at NBC Sports at this week’s PNC Championship in Orlando.
Stephen Curry heads to locker room with shoulder injury vs Pacers
Fresh off winning the NBA Finals last year, the Golden State Warriors haven’t been able to find the same consistency
GolfWRX
Tour pro’s shock retirement announcement!
In news that sent shockwaves throughout the golf world, Mackenzie Hughes has announced his retirement…. …from fantasy football. The tweet seemed to have tricked plenty of Twitter users who initially thought the Canadian was retiring from professional golf. Considering the regular season of Fantasy Football came to an end last...
theScore
Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, general manager Troy Weaver announced Tuesday. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the Pistons' training camp next summer. "We expect him to come back and be even better," Weaver said, per team writer...
Ayesha and Steph Curry Look Incredible at SI Sportsperson of the Year Awards
The NBA star honoree and his wife were honored at the Dec. 8 event in San Francisco.
theScore
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green...
theScore
Brady shares 'most memorable' TD pass of career
Tom Brady has thrown a lot of memorable touchdowns during his career, but there's one in particular that he puts above the rest. On Monday's episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, guest Tracy Morgan asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback what he considers the greatest touchdown he's ever thrown. "I'd...
