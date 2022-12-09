ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Make This the Year You Bring Back Handwritten Communication

Though the years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in many changes to our lives, one of the most lasting is our newfound comfort with virtual connection. From business calls to board meetings to happy hours, we've increasingly traded IRL experiences for Zoom sessions, Teams meetups, or FaceTime. And while that's a lifesaver for remote work, it's also left many of us craving something a bit more...analog? Slow? Personal? Well, we're here to bring back something that ticks all those boxes: The handwritten note. In an era obsessed with email, your snail mail thank you will never have more weight; in the heyday of Paperless Post, a physical, paper invite sets an unexpected tone. And we've always been of the opinion that a hand-lettered place card or dinner menu adds an extra note of personality to any party. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite (real!) paper invites, note cards, menus, and more. This holiday season, switch off your computer, put your phone away, and savor the moment.
Holiday Traditions for Couples

Creating holiday or seasonal traditions as a couple can be important for maintaining a strong friendship and connection. It can be part of the shared meaning you create in your relationship and fun rituals of connection. In John Gottman’s research on couples, he found that couples that have strong shared meaning have higher relationship satisfaction. Investing in the way you create and celebrate traditions can contribute to that satisfaction. Something happy healthy couples do is create things in their relationship that are unique and special to them. It can be the way they define roles in their relationships, symbols in their relationship, goals they create together, or rituals for how they spend time together. This post focuses on rituals and creating them during the holidays.
