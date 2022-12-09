Read full article on original website
Argentina vs Croatia live stream: How to watch World Cup semi-final online and on TV tonight
The World Cup 2022 has reached the semi-final stage and it’s Argentina against Croatia for a place in the sport’s biggest match.Lionel Messi’s dream of lifting the famous golden trophy remains alive after the South American side triumphed on penalties against Netherlands in the last eight, having let a two-goal lead slip late on in normal time.The No10 has four goals so far in the tournament, the third-highest behind only two France forwards, and while he’s not exactly single-handedly dragging his team towards glory he has certainly improved and become more central to good performances as the tournament has...
Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final
As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina set for Qatar semi-final with Luka Modric’s Croatia
Lionel Messi and Luka Modric go head to head tonight as Argentina battle Croatia for a place in Sunday’s World Cup final. The two Ballon d’Or winners have inspired their teams to the last four of the tournament as their country’s respective captains, and both are looking to go one step further after reaching the final before by lifting the World Cup and capping their legacies with the ultimate prize.Meanwhile, England have landed back in the UK from Qatar with their World Cup dream over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France. After three major tournaments in charge,...
Watch: Tchouameni Goal Gives France The Lead Against England In World Cup Quarter Final
Watch Tchouameni's world class strike which gave France the lead here.
After Brittney Griner's detention and release, nearly half of WNBA players are still opting to play overseas in the off-season: 'Our players are going to do what's best for them'
The AP reported that 67 out of 144 WNBA players are competing abroad, and none of them are playing in Russia, where Griner was detained for months.
Calls for EU reform after five arrested in Qatar corruption inquiry
The arrest of a European Parliament vice-president and four others linked to a corruption investigation implicating World Cup hosts Qatar sparked calls Saturday for “root and branch reform” in the EU institution. “This is not an isolated incident,” said anti-corruption campaigning group Transparency International. “Over many decades,...
BBC
Women's Super League: Manchester City and Manchester United keep things interesting in title race
One point. It didn't seem like much, but in the context of this season's Women's Super League title race, it has certainly kept things interesting. On a bitterly cold Manchester afternoon, 44,259 fans watched as two famous rivals battled it out for not just bragging rights, but to strengthen their chances of a shot at the title.
Russia Outlines 'Extreme Measure' It Could Take Against NATO Nation
"We had periods of good relations with London—and not only after the First World War and during the Second World War," the Russian ambassador to the U.K. said.
CBS Sports
England vs. France live score: 2022 World Cup updates, scores, bracket, FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming
These two heavyweights meet as a World Cup semifinals spot against Morocco awaits. The final spot in the World Cup semifinals will be determined in a clash of titans between England and France. In a match fit to be a World Cup final, two of the best performing teams in the tournament so far will meet but only one can advance to face an upstart Moroccan team in the final four.
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
Report: Christopher Nkunku Will Play For Chelsea In 2023
Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player in 2023.
BBC
Manchester City considering plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity to more than 60,000
Manchester City are considering expansion plans that would increase the capacity of their Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000. The club, who are undertaking feasibility studies, are exploring options to expand the North Stand and also create a covered fan zone. Previous expansion in 2015 increased capacity to the current...
Report: Chelsea Have Held Fresh Talks With Romeo Lavia's Agent
Chelsea have held fresh talks with the agent of Romeo Lavia.
Report: The Reason Endrick Chose Real Madrid Over Chelsea Has Been Revealed
The reason Endrick chose Real Madrid over Chelsea has finally been revealed.
Indian and Chinese troops clash on disputed border
Indian and Chinese troops have clashed on their disputed Himalayan border, the first known incident between the two nuclear-armed Asian powers in nearly two years.
Peru’s Castillo calls new president a ‘usurper’ as protest death toll reaches seven
Ousted president calls successor Dina Boluarte the ‘snot and slobber of the coup-mongering right’ in a letter written behind bars
BBC
Leicester disorder shows need for integration, says bishop
Recent disorder in Leicester showed why "robust strategies that support integration" were needed, the city's bishop has said in the House of Lords. Making his maiden speech on Friday during a debate on immigration, Bishop Martyn Snow said more support was needed for asylum seekers. He described Leicester as "a...
