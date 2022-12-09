ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Law & Order' Season 22 to return Jan. 5

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Law & Order Season 22 will return in January.

Sam Waterston plays Jack McCoy on "Law & Order." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

NBC announced a return date for the season Friday following the show's most recent episode Thursday.

Thursday's episode, titled "The System," saw Detective Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Detective Price ( Hugh Dancy ) question their roles in the justice system after a murder suspect escapes from custody.

Season 22 will resume Jan. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Law & Order is a police procedural and legal drama series created by Dick Wolf. Sam Waterston , Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Odelya Halevi also star.

The Law & Order franchise also includes Law & Order: SVU starring Mariska Hargitay and Law & Order: Organized Crime starring Christopher Meloni .

Thanks for hanging with us all season long. We'll see you for more #LawAndOrder next year on @nbc . pic.twitter.com/FTzk0Zy3Yi — & (@lawandordertv) December 9, 2022

Law & Order: SVU said goodbye to Kelli Giddish, who played Det. Amanda Rollins for 12 seasons, on Thursday. Giddish announced her exit in August.

