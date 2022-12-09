Two indicted in shooting that killed 2, injured 15 over July 4 weekend 2020

Two people were indicted in September in connection to a shootout that left two dead and more than a dozen injured over the Independence Day weekend of 2020.

In September 2022, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Jerry Emile and charged him with murder in the deaths of Erica Robinson, 32, Joshua Ingram, 20. Emile is charged with six counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, false statements, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Saeed Reed was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Emile had originally been arrested in August 2021 on aggravated assault charges. Those charges were later not prosecuted and he was indicted under new charges.

The shootout occurred in the early morning of July 5, 2020. Atlanta Police said a large group was gathered at an Auburn Avenue intersection about 1 a.m. to watch fireworks at a party when someone began doing street racing maneuvers in his blue Chevrolet Camaro, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

During the stunts, the person driving the vehicle lost control of the car, striking two parked vehicles and a pedestrian, according to Atlanta police. It lead to a fight in the intersection with several people pulling out guns and shooting. A total of 15 people were hit and Robinson and Ingram were killed.

Atlanta police arrested DeAndre Brown in September 2020 but the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Brown and decided not to present his case to the grand jury, saying there was “insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.” Past AJC articles about the incident have been updated to note the development.

Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said additional information came to light as the investigation progressed resulting in charges against Brown being dropped and Emile’s charges being upgrade. The investigation remains open and ongoing, Chafee said.

