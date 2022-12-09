Read full article on original website
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley spoke out. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
Defiant Mitch McConnell declares 'I'm not going anywhere' as he is re-elected Republican Senate leader after challenge with Rick Scott and despite criticism over underwhelming GOP midterms
Senator Mitch McConnell fended off a challenge from Florida Sen. Rick Scott to hold on to his position as GOP leader on Wednesday. 'I'm not going anywhere,' McConnell told reporters when asked if he would step aside after he surpasses late Sen. Mike Mansfield, D-Mont., for longest-serving party leader in history in 2023.
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party could hand Manchin back some power over Biden's agenda
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.
What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Sinema's exit from Democrats could complicate efforts to organize Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party could complicate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's efforts to organize the Senate ahead of the next Congress.
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Biden official hid info about meetings with George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi from public
Gary Gensler, the head of the powerful Securities and Exchange Commission, has repeatedly hidden key meetings from public view, raising questions about his agency's transparency.
2024 Senate race begins with challenge to Manchin
Not a week has passed since polls closed, and the jockeying has already begun for 2024 Senate races. First up: Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.), who announced Tuesday morning that he will run for Senate — a race that will pit a Republican against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Mooney also filed a statement of candidacy and a “Mooney for Senate” fundraising committee on Tuesday.
Lauren Boebert’s Rallying Cry To Conservatives Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The far-right Colorado Republican demanded conservatives "be on offense" and many critics replied with the same comment.
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
Sen. Chuck Schumer has been elected for another term as Democratic leader in the Senate
Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session
Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
US Reps question timing of Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest
A bipartisan duo of lawmakers Monday night questioned the wisdom of arresting disgraced crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried the day before he was set to testify before Congress about the collapse of his FTX exchange. The 30-year-old FTX founder was nabbed by authorities in The Bahamas Monday night after criminal charges were filed against him by US prosecutors. But Bankman-Fried’s sudden arrest means the shaggy-haired former billionaire will be exempt from testifying at Tuesday’s House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) was among those to criticize the timing of his detainment, tweeting that House Republicans had been “ready to grill him six ways to...
Kyrsten Sinema goes independent, scrambles Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said in remarks published at 6 am ET Friday that she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Why it matters: It's a political earthquake that will shake up the Senate — and a gut punch for Democrats just three days after they secured a 51-49 majority.
McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans overwhelmingly re-elected Mitch McConnell on Wednesday as their leader for the next Congress, though nearly a dozen members backed Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s attempt to usurp McConnell. Scott’s bid, which he launched Tuesday during an hours-long discussion among Senate Republicans about the future of...
