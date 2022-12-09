ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Comments / 1

Marlena k8
5d ago

I literally heard this when it happened! I had no idea it was that far away from my actual house, but I guess at 1:15 in the morning on a Tuesday night, there really isn't any other noise outside. it sounded like more than one gun, Small Arms fire. And to be honest, it sounded like a gunfight, but I guess it could have been more than one person in the car shooting at the guy. It is scary that things like this are happening in Fort Walton Beach.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Report: Pensacola daycare worker caught on video abusing children

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A daycare worker in Pensacola was seen on video abusing multiple children, according to an arrest report. Antonina McKinney, 61, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of child cruelty. Pensacola Police confirms McKinney works at Camp Fire Child Development Center at Pensacola State College. According...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man stopped with over 30 grams of meth, teen found with gun

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was charged with meth trafficking after a traffic stop, while a 17-year-old is facing gun and drug charges. The 17-year-old, who hasn't been identified, is charged with:. intent to distribute marijuana. possession of firearm during a felony. possession of firearm under 18. possession...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

3 people hospitalized after 2 semis collide on I-10 in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday night following a crash in Walton County. A report from Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:35 p.m. on I-10 near mile marker 70. According to FHP, a semi truck was traveling westbound on the interstate...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

31-year-old man hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 31-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Pensacola. It happened around 1 p.m. at Evergreen Rd. and Brent Ln. According to police, a Ford Mustang collided with the motorcycle. Pensacola Police continues to investigate the cause of the crash. No one...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Serious crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered 81-year-old woman: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Crestview area, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shirley Carolyn Wise, 81, was last seen in the area of James Lee Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 33-year-old Escambia County woman located safe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say 33-year-old Marquita Denise Sims has been safely located Monday afternoon. Escambia County Sheriff's Office sent out a Purple Alert for Sims Sunday night. ----- ORIGINAL STORY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Escambia County woman. The Escambia...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputy charged with DUI

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County deputy was charged with DUI Tuesday morning. Deputy Christopher Tyree, 29, was arrested a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a second-degree misdemeanor DUI charge. Tyree was released from Santa Rosa County Jail Tuesday morning on a $2,500 bond. His mugshot...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Box truck crashes into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- It happened again. A box truck crashed into the bottom of the Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Tuesday night. The crash took place around 6:20 p.m. beneath the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The entirety of the box truck's roof was torn off after making contact with...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Report: Former Ascension manager claimed expenses were for adult cancer camp he ran

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- WEAR News took a closer look at the investigation into a former Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola manager accused of stealing over $800,000 from the company. Deputies arrested 53-year-old Timothy Gilbert two weeks ago for grand theft. He reportedly used a Sam's Club company card to make illegal purchases for 10 years -- buying hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of general supplies and gift cards.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Woman hospitalized after crashing into semi truck in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized with minor injuries after crashing into a semi truck Tuesday morning in Cantonment. It happened around 9 a.m. at Highway 29 and Old Chemstrand Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling north on Highway 29 approaching a red...
CANTONMENT, FL
WEAR

Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
PENSACOLA, FL
atmorenews.com

Meth baby born, mother jailed

An Atmore woman, once a singer in her high school’s choir, was arrested December 7 after an investigation by city police confirmed allegations that her newborn child displayed signs of methamphetamine addiction when it was born not quite two months ago. Sheyanne Maeleigh Wooley, 22, remained in the Escambia...
ATMORE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy