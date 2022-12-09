A Chillicothe man, 63-year-old Richard Anson, is held in jail without bond for an alleged incident Saturday in Chillicothe. Anson was arrested by Chillicothe Police after an incident that lasted approximately three hours and included a precautionary evacuation of residences nearby. Chillicothe police and other officers had responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Lane in reference to a man with a handgun who was allegedly threatening to harm himself. The man was located in a wooded area near residences on Jennifer Lane. He was taken into custody after officers safely deployed tasers on him.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO