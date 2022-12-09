Read full article on original website
Chillicothe man who threatened suicide and resisted arrest formally charged
A Chillicothe man, 63-year-old Richard Anson, is held in jail without bond for an alleged incident Saturday in Chillicothe. Anson was arrested by Chillicothe Police after an incident that lasted approximately three hours and included a precautionary evacuation of residences nearby. Chillicothe police and other officers had responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Lane in reference to a man with a handgun who was allegedly threatening to harm himself. The man was located in a wooded area near residences on Jennifer Lane. He was taken into custody after officers safely deployed tasers on him.
Arrests And Attempted Suicide In Police Report
Two hundred ten calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 01:46 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Street and 1st St. The driver was found to be driving without a license and had a warrant for his arrest out of Caldwell County. He was arrested and transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center.
Chillicothe police respond to “Man with a gun” threatening suicide
Chillicothe police responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Lane on Saturday morning in reference to a 63-year-old man who was threatening to use a handgun to commit suicide. Officers arrived on the scene and closed off the area. The man was located in a wooded area near the residences on Jennifer Lane. Chillicothe officers began speaking with the man while others began evacuating nearby residences in order to ensure citizens’ safety. During the encounter, the suspect displayed and pointed the firearm toward Officers, however, police continued to talk to the man.
Trenton man returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports a Trenton man, 32-year-old William Edward Grimes the fourth, was to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Grimes was arrested on Friday and accused of a residency violation due to failure to notify a supervising officer and he was accused of failing to report as directed to the officer.
Two Charged in Darlington Burglary
ALBANY, MO – Warrants have been issued for two individuals following a burglary in Darlington in late November. According to the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of the burglary on November 28th. The resident stated their vehicle had been broken into that day in the Hy-Vee parking lot in St. Joseph. The owner’s purse was taken which contained her house key, cell phone, ID, and credit and debit cards.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
A Sedalia man arrested for two felonies is due in Saline County Circuit Court on Monday, December 12, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. 23-year-old Dylan M Weber of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at about 12:41 pm for alleged failure to display valid plates and on a Ray county warrant for alleged failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
Brookfield Man Arrested In Macon County
A Brookfield man was arrested by State Troopers in Macon County. Fifty-eight-year-old Jerry W Yochim was arrested Thursday at about 12:50 pm for alleged DWI with drugs and driving while suspended – third or more offense. They were processed and released.
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
More puppies dumped in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — There has been another litter of puppies dumped in Macon County, Mo., according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office. The puppies were found abandoned at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Macon on Saturday morning. A little later in the day, the sheriff's office posted...
Cameron man faces felony for alleged enticement of child
A Cameron man faces a felony charge of enticement of a child under the age of 15 after allegedly attempting to persuade the child into performing sexual acts. Rusty Herring, 50, of Cameron faces the felony following a string of alleged encounters from July through August. The Cameron Police Department...
Man who escaped Missouri Highway Patrol is in custody
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department are looking for a man who escaped the custody of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Daniel Mack escaped shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night while arriving at the Clay County Detention Center. He...
Altamont Resident Faces Felony Charge Following Arrest in Daviess County Wednesday
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – An Altamont resident faces felony charge following arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 11:30 P.M. they arrested 40-year-old Andrea N. Hanenkratt who is facing charges for felony driving without a valid drivers license and speeding. She was...
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
Kirksville woman charged with trafficking drugs after found with meth, $1,100 in cash
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is accused of selling illegal drugs from her home. Karanda Robbins, 41, of Kirksville, faces a charge of second-degree trafficking drugs. The North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Robbins Friday at her home in the 1600 block of South Osteopathy Street. The...
Booked Into Jail
Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffery Gordon Davenport of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a Probation Violation hearing. He is held with bond set at $50,000 cash only.
Man accused of dumping puppies along road
Sheriff’s deputies in Missouri have charged a man whom they said dumped a litter of puppies along a road. Deputies had received a call on Tuesday that someone had left five dogs along Southwest Boulevard just outside the city limits of Macon, Missouri. The county sheriff’s office said they...
