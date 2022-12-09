Read full article on original website
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
Daylight exposure helps ease better into sleep at night, study suggests
Getting insufficient sunlight exposure during the day may lead to problems sleeping at night, according to a new study which recommends that people go out in the morning sun, even if it is for a “little while.”The research, published last week in the Journal of Pineal Research, used wrist monitors to follow the sleep and light exposure patterns of over 500 undergraduate students at the University of Washington (UW) in the US from 2015 to 2018.Scientists found that the students fell asleep later in the evening and woke up later in the morning mostly during winter when their hours...
