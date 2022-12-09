Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
WIBW
Kansas to receive at least $77 million in Walgreens, CVS opioid settlement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will receive at least $77 million in settlements with both Walgreens and CVS over the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Dec. 12, that his office has secured at least $77 million for the Sunflower State as part of settlements with both Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.
Kan. man, woman accused in $2.9 million medicare fraud
KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man and woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a $2.9 million conspiracy to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. Timothy A. Chin, 64, and Lauren M. Sword, 36, both of Lenexa were charged in a 23-count...
Thousands of Kansas children are eligible for food assistance
Through a pandemic program, hundreds of thousands of Kansas children can benefit from food assistance in the Sunflower State.
WIBW
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
WIBW
$56 million in food assistance available to help Kansas children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $56 million in food assistance is available to help around 189,000 school-aged children in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Dec. 12, that about 189,000 children in the Sunflower State are eligible for benefits of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program - which totals about $56 million.
What legal marijuana in Missouri means for Kansas
KANSAS — On November 8th, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis the green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal in Kansas […]
Kansas man was one step away from a heart attack
Kevin Will is a 56-year-old disabled Army veteran. In July, he noticed something was off.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. judge elected secretary for Kansas District Judges Association
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Judge Cheryl Rios has been elected the 2022-2023 secretary for the Kansas District Judges Association. Kansas Courts says on Monday, Dec. 12, that the Kansas District Judges Association - an organization open to all state district court judges - has elected its officers who will serve the organization in the coming year.
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife-beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16 months, and 40 months, for running from law […]
abc17news.com
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach
TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years. Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988. “As soon as I looked […]
Kansas City man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend Khasheme Strother in 2021.
WIBW
Special tree honors Topeka, Shawnee Co. fallen officers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office dedicated a special Christmas tree outside the Law Enforcement Center. The tree stands at the site of their memorial to fallen officers. The memorial is removed for repairs right now . It was heavily damaged Nov. 13, when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
kjluradio.com
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement
A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
‘A senseless act’: Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Overland Park
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one-person dead Saturday night on Interstate 435.
WIBW
TPD unit involved in accident en-route to robbery call
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Dept. unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of SE California, while responding to a robbery call shortly before 8:50 p.m. Monday night. TPD says the officer’s vehicle ended up on a guide wire near the BP gas station...
Missouri jail escapees, accomplice charged with federal crimes
Two inmates who escaped from the Cass County Jail in Missouri on Monday face new charges, and a third man is charged with helping in the escape.
WIBW
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
WIBW
Lawrence Police K-9′s take up painting for fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kevin Henderson with the Lawrence Police Department says his dog can be put in danger. “The importance is that our dogs aren’t just narcotics dogs, they are patrol dogs so they could be put in harms way pretty easily,” said Henderson. That’s why it’s...
Comments / 2