ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
BOCA RATON, FL
WIBW

Kansas to receive at least $77 million in Walgreens, CVS opioid settlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will receive at least $77 million in settlements with both Walgreens and CVS over the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Dec. 12, that his office has secured at least $77 million for the Sunflower State as part of settlements with both Walgreens and CVS pharmacies.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$56 million in food assistance available to help Kansas children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $56 million in food assistance is available to help around 189,000 school-aged children in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Dec. 12, that about 189,000 children in the Sunflower State are eligible for benefits of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program - which totals about $56 million.
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

What legal marijuana in Missouri means for Kansas

KANSAS — On November 8th, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis the green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal in Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Shawnee Co. judge elected secretary for Kansas District Judges Association

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Judge Cheryl Rios has been elected the 2022-2023 secretary for the Kansas District Judges Association. Kansas Courts says on Monday, Dec. 12, that the Kansas District Judges Association - an organization open to all state district court judges - has elected its officers who will serve the organization in the coming year.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
abc17news.com

Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years.  Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988.  “As soon as I looked […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Special tree honors Topeka, Shawnee Co. fallen officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office dedicated a special Christmas tree outside the Law Enforcement Center. The tree stands at the site of their memorial to fallen officers. The memorial is removed for repairs right now . It was heavily damaged Nov. 13, when it was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
TOPEKA, KS
kjluradio.com

Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement

A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
WIBW

TPD unit involved in accident en-route to robbery call

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Police Dept. unit was involved in a two-vehicle accident in the 2700 block of SE California, while responding to a robbery call shortly before 8:50 p.m. Monday night. TPD says the officer’s vehicle ended up on a guide wire near the BP gas station...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence Police K-9′s take up painting for fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kevin Henderson with the Lawrence Police Department says his dog can be put in danger. “The importance is that our dogs aren’t just narcotics dogs, they are patrol dogs so they could be put in harms way pretty easily,” said Henderson. That’s why it’s...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy