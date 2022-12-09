United National Indian Tribal Youth announces speaker for midyear conference, extends early bird deadline

New Year

United National Indian Tribal Youth

United National Indian Tribal Youth (UNITY) announces that James W. Anderson (Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe), award-winning life coach and restauranteur, will be a featured speaker at the midyear conference at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Tempe on February 24-26, 2023. Registration for midyear and the national conference in Washington, DC, June 30-July 4, 2023, is now open, with the early bird deadline extended through December 12.

“Our midyear and national conferences consistently showcase how members of the Native American community are making an impact and gaining visibility in all areas of business and entertainment,” said Mary Kim Titla, UNITY executive director. “This year’s conferences are no exception, and we are happy to add James Anderson to our prestigious list of speakers.”

The midyear conference will engage Native youth from across the country through workshops, breakout sessions, and cultural sharing. The early bird deadline has been extended through December 12, and attendees can register here.

In addition, submissions for speed workshops at the midyear conference are now being accepted. Subject matters include career, culture, education, environment, and health. Interested parties can click here to submit a speed workshop for consideration by Friday, January 27.

UNITY has been fostering the spiritual, mental, physical, and social development of American Indian and Alaska Native youth, and helping build a strong, unified, and self reliant Native America through greater youth involvement since 1976.

About the Panelist

James W. Anderson, an enrolled member of the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe is one of the nation’s leading authorities on peak performance and personal development. Over his 20 years of leadership development, he has worked with businesses, tribal organizations, universities, and high schools sharing the skills that it takes to be successful in today’s world. James’ Training company, LifeSkills Center, was featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show and he has been twice named one of the 40 Outstanding Native Americans in Business under age 40 by the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development. He owns and operates the award-winning Old Southern BBQ restaurants located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Old Southern BBQ has been named one of the 20 BEST BBQ Restaurants in the country by the BBQ News.

About UNITY

Founded in 1976, United National Indian Tribal Youth, Inc. (UNITY) is a national network organization promoting personal development, citizenship, and leadership among Native Youth. UNITY's mission is to foster the spiritual, mental, physical, and social development of American Indian and Alaska Native youth ages 14–24, and to help build a strong, unified, and self-reliant Native America through greater youth involvement. UNITY's network currently includes 320 affiliated youth councils in 36 states. Youth Councils are sponsored by tribes, Alaska Native villages, high schools, colleges, urban centers, and others.