ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Evansville Police searching for suspect in Civic Center hit-and-run

Police are asking the public to help identify a hit-and-run suspect in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for the man shown in the photo you see here. According to EPD, the man was driving a dark crew cab pickup truck when he hit another person's vehicle...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville murder suspect turns himself in

An arrest has been made in a murder investigation we first reported early Monday morning. According to the Evansville Police Department, the person of interest in this case was identified as the suspect, 23-year-old Kentar Collins. Detectives were able to get information to Collins that they wanted to speak with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Warrick County Deputy back in court today

Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, appeared in court today as he now is facing 5 additional charges in his sexual assault case. Warrick County Deputy faces additional charges in sexual assault case. Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, now faces 7 counts including rape, battery, strangulation and intimidation.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Police still looking for suspect after armed robbery in Evansville

Police are still looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Evansville, Indiana. As 44News previously reported, the armed robbery took place back on Dec. 7 at the gas station located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue. Police were called to the gas station after the clerk said they had been robbed at gunpoint.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car

A Virginia woman faces more than dozen charges after Daviess County Deputies say she led them on a chase early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's Office says Katie Jo Bowes was driving very close behind a deputy and swerving on Highway 144. We're told after getting behind Bowes, deputies tried to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation

Authorities have identified the victim in a murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander Curlee is the man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. As we reported, police were called to a shooting in the area of Judson Street...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen this truck? EPD asks social media for help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is reaching out in hopes of finding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a crash last week. Using social media, officers shared an image taken of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a hit and run accident that happened […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Murder investigation underway after man shot to death in Evansville

Police are investigating a murder on Evansville's southeast side. Evansville Police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police records, dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of Riverside Drive and Judson Street. The caller told dispatch the person was shot. We're...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Retired EPD K9 passes away after battle with health issues

A former K9 Officer with the Evansville Police Department passed away on Tuesday. The announcement, shared by the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., says that retired EPD K9 Willy passed away on Tuesday afternoon after a battle with healt issues. According to the announcement, K9 Willy had an interesting...
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/12)

Alan W. Smith, 35, of Washington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a legend drug. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. John R. Jones, 29, of Washington, was arrested for operating...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close

Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year. The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure. Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions. The owner says rising costs are one of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Swearing-in ceremony held for Hopkins County Sheriff's Office

Members of the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office in Hopkins County, Kentucky, were sworn in ahead of the new year. Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson, in addition to deputies and other staff at the sheriff's office, were sworn in for the next term on Tuesday. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield led Tuesday's swearing-in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

OPD asking for help in locating a missing Apollo High School student

Owensboro Police need the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Police say, William Coates was last seen at his home before heading out to Apollo High School Friday, December 2. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of William Coates, you are asked to contact the Owensboro Police Department.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash

A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat

An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy