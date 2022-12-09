Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
wevv.com
Woman charged for 90 pounds of marijuana in Evansville out on $20,000 cash bond
A woman who was charged after 90 pounds of marijuana was confiscated in Evansville has been released from custody after posting bond. Court records entered Wednesday show Hua Hou, a woman from Rancho Cucamonga, California, posted a $20,000 cash bond. The court entry was from Hou's initial hearing, which was...
wevv.com
Evansville Police searching for suspect in Civic Center hit-and-run
Police are asking the public to help identify a hit-and-run suspect in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for the man shown in the photo you see here. According to EPD, the man was driving a dark crew cab pickup truck when he hit another person's vehicle...
wevv.com
Evansville murder suspect turns himself in
An arrest has been made in a murder investigation we first reported early Monday morning. According to the Evansville Police Department, the person of interest in this case was identified as the suspect, 23-year-old Kentar Collins. Detectives were able to get information to Collins that they wanted to speak with...
wevv.com
Warrick County Deputy Jarred Stuckey temporarily suspended without pay amid rape allegations
The decision to temporarily suspended Warrick County Sheriff Deputy Jarred Stuckey without pay comes just a week after his arrest and one day after Stuckey received additional charges against him in court. Last Tuesday 44News broke the story about his arrest following an accusation of sexual assault to a woman...
wevv.com
Warrick County Deputy back in court today
Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, appeared in court today as he now is facing 5 additional charges in his sexual assault case. Warrick County Deputy faces additional charges in sexual assault case. Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, now faces 7 counts including rape, battery, strangulation and intimidation.
wevv.com
Police still looking for suspect after armed robbery in Evansville
Police are still looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Evansville, Indiana. As 44News previously reported, the armed robbery took place back on Dec. 7 at the gas station located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue. Police were called to the gas station after the clerk said they had been robbed at gunpoint.
wevv.com
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car
A Virginia woman faces more than dozen charges after Daviess County Deputies say she led them on a chase early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's Office says Katie Jo Bowes was driving very close behind a deputy and swerving on Highway 144. We're told after getting behind Bowes, deputies tried to...
wevv.com
Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation
Authorities have identified the victim in a murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander Curlee is the man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. As we reported, police were called to a shooting in the area of Judson Street...
Two arrested after search warrant reveals 2,000 fentanyl pills
The Evansville Police Department announced it had arrested two people on drug charges as a result of an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF).
Have you seen this truck? EPD asks social media for help
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is reaching out in hopes of finding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a crash last week. Using social media, officers shared an image taken of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a hit and run accident that happened […]
wevv.com
Murder investigation underway after man shot to death in Evansville
Police are investigating a murder on Evansville's southeast side. Evansville Police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police records, dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of Riverside Drive and Judson Street. The caller told dispatch the person was shot. We're...
wevv.com
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville. Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
wevv.com
Retired EPD K9 passes away after battle with health issues
A former K9 Officer with the Evansville Police Department passed away on Tuesday. The announcement, shared by the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., says that retired EPD K9 Willy passed away on Tuesday afternoon after a battle with healt issues. According to the announcement, K9 Willy had an interesting...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/12)
Alan W. Smith, 35, of Washington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a legend drug. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. John R. Jones, 29, of Washington, was arrested for operating...
wevv.com
Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close
Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year. The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure. Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions. The owner says rising costs are one of the...
14news.com
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested six people after they say several drugs were found in a home. According to an affidavit, police received information regarding drug activity at a home in the 1920 block of Coker Avenue. Those reports had been coming since January of 2021.
wevv.com
Swearing-in ceremony held for Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
Members of the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office in Hopkins County, Kentucky, were sworn in ahead of the new year. Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson, in addition to deputies and other staff at the sheriff's office, were sworn in for the next term on Tuesday. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield led Tuesday's swearing-in...
wevv.com
OPD asking for help in locating a missing Apollo High School student
Owensboro Police need the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Police say, William Coates was last seen at his home before heading out to Apollo High School Friday, December 2. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of William Coates, you are asked to contact the Owensboro Police Department.
wevv.com
Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash
A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
wevv.com
Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat
An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
Comments / 0