Allandale Mansion is bringing back and expanding its Holiday Tea event for the 2022 Christmas season. This year, the event will be held on two days – Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 – from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and advance registration is required. The event is recommended for ages 10 and under and guests are encouraged to wear their best holiday outfit.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO