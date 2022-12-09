Read full article on original website
Related
Johnson City Press
Christmas for Children event provides Christmas for Hawkins County kids
ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by visiting groups.
Johnson City Press
TLC Community Center in Elizabethton invites families with children to its Christmas party.
ELIZABETHTON — The TLC Community Center is getting ready for its big, free Christmas party on Friday for anyone with a child in their home. The party will be held at the TLC Community Center, 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd., from 3:30-7 p.m. Center Director Angie Odom said there...
Johnson City Press
State board approves recertification of the Carter County Detention Center
ELIZABETHTON — Some major actions taken by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County Commission paid off on Wednesday morning in Nashville, when the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute voted unanimously to maintain the certification of the Carter County Detention Center. “I am...
Johnson City Press
Juvenile charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault for pointing BB gun at bus
KINGSPORT — An unnamed Sullivan County juvenile has been charged one count of aggravated reckless endangerment and 24 counts of aggravated assault for point a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a school bus. The person charged is 12, and no gender was given.
Johnson City Press
Washington County to observe holiday hours
All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. The county trustee’s office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s final 2022 ‘Heritage Day’ is Saturday
The great railroads from yesterday will return to life in model form at the free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University with this year’s final Heritage Day. This “Fallen Flags” Heritage Day event will be on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
Johnson City Press
Time for tea: Allandale Mansion bringing back holiday tea
Allandale Mansion is bringing back and expanding its Holiday Tea event for the 2022 Christmas season. This year, the event will be held on two days – Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 – from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and advance registration is required. The event is recommended for ages 10 and under and guests are encouraged to wear their best holiday outfit.
Johnson City Press
Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody
Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport schools Jacki Wolfe named East Tenn. special ed supervisor of the year
KINGSPORT— Dr. Jacki Wolfe, Kingsport City Schools director of special education, has been named the 2022 East Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Association for Administrators in Special Education (TAASE). The award recognizes special education directors, supervisors, and other special education administrators for demonstrating outstanding service and...
Johnson City Press
Morgan Wade to bring vulnerability to Paramount
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan. “It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
Johnson City Press
Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025
KINGSPORT– A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
Johnson City Press
Johnson County Sheriff's Office contains disturbance at youth treatment facility
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reported that a riot occurred at the Mountain Youth Academy on Sunday. When deputies responded to the disturbance, they found that several juveniles had vandalized a portion of the facility. Deputies reported that “significant” damage was done.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 12
Dec. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news items of particular importance and interest to those in Elizabethton, Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time. News with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Dec. 11...
Johnson City Press
One dead following tractor trailer crash on I-26 in Unicoi County
One man is dead after a tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 in Unicoi County on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brandon Marveay Hearns, 40, from Charleston, West Virginia, was killed after the wheels on the 2019 International tractor trailer he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway while in a curve.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board chooses dome replacement plan to cost $20.5 million.
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is starting a path to spend just more than $20.5 million to repair and update the Buck Van Huss dome by about Nov. 1, 2024, in time for the 2024-25 basketball season. Meanwhile, the school system also has a plan to have a new...
Johnson City Press
Wallens Ridge inmate accused of killing another inmate
BIG STONE GAP – Virginia Department of Corrections investigators are looking into the fourth fatal inmate attack in two state prisons in Wise County since 2018. DOC spokesperson Carla Lemons said an inmate was pronounced dead 4 p.m. Sunday after he apparently was attacked by another inmate. Names of the victim and alleged attacker were not available Monday pending notification of next of kin, Lemons said.
Johnson City Press
ETSU unveils limited edition holiday ornament
East Tennessee State University has unveiled a hand-painted, limited-edition ornament for sale this holiday season. A new annual tradition, this year’s ornament features Gilbreath Hall — the building where it all began in 1911 in what was then East Tennessee State Normal School. Named for Sidney Gilbreath, the college’s first president, Gilbreath Hall is where many alumni enjoyed a performance in the Bud Frank Theatre or took their first mathematics or computer science course.
Johnson City Press
Carter County County Budget Committee approves $13 million in budget adjustments for Carter County schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee approved several big-ticket projects for the school system, the jail and the landfill during a busy meeting on Monday evening. The committee will recommend the items to the County Commission for its approval during its meeting next Monday. The biggest...
Johnson City Press
Milligan holds December graduation ceremony, honors professor of theatre
More than 100 graduates received degrees on Friday night during Milligan University’s fall commencement ceremony held in Seeger Chapel. The speakers for the ceremony were Jemimah Ndune, of Johnson City, who received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration, and Landon Pardue, of Johnson City, who earned a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.
Johnson City Press
Teacher Spotlight falls on Central Middle's Steve Fischer
BLOUNTVILLE — Steve Fischer is a math and science teacher and technology coach by day, an athletic coach and Beta Club sponsor afternoons and a dance DJ at night.
Comments / 0