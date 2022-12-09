Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Muse family will fill up Joel Coliseum for App State-Wake Forest basketball game on Wednesday night
The first family of Forsyth County when it comes to high school basketball has one name - Muse. The family coaching tree is long and successful. It all started with 87-year-old Tom, whose coaching tree includes two of his sons (Andy and Mike) and one grandson (Adam). All of the Muse family, even some of might think they are part of the family, will be at Joel Coliseum on Wednesday night when Appalachian State takes on Wake Forest.
Statesville Record & Landmark
UNCG snaps Marshall's 9-game winning streak
UNCG grabbed a 75-67 victory over Marshall on Tuesday night, breaking a nine-game winning streak by the Thundering Herd. Keyshaun Langley led the Spartans with 18 points. Keondre Kennedy scored 14, and Mohammed Abdulsalam and Bas Leyte added 10 apiece for UNCG (5-6). Taevion Kinsey led Marshall (9-2) with 24...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Lake Norman too much for South Iredell
TROUTMAN—Kirsten Lewis-Williams nearly posted a triple-double Tuesday night as Lake Norman cruised to a 79-17 win over South Iredell. Lewis-Williams poured in 24 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out eight assists. Kelsey Rhyne contributed 18 points for the Wildcats, who led 26-3 after the first quarter...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Griffin entertains at Statesville Woman's Club meeting
The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its December luncheon meeting. A special musical performance was given by club member NaKayla Griffin, 2022 Gospel’s Finest Singing Competition winner that was sponsored by the Circle of Giving Women’s Organization. Members also joined in with singing the “Twelve Days of Christmas” and there was also an ornament exchange.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Statesville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“A $1.27 million goal has been met to fund United Way of Iredell County. Chairman Sam Kennington said the campaign is still going strong. ‘Any funds we raise over what is needed to meet budget commitments for next year will be put in United Way reserve fund.’” (12/12)
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville man wounded in shooting Sunday night
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital. William Samuel Gregory, 32, of Statesville, was transported via Iredell EMS to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem for a gunshot wound to the leg, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Olson to perform at Music Speaks series Thursday at Children's Hope Alliance
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the December Music Speaks event featuring Bryan Olson. The event will be held on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 15 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Steve Hill to present program on historical research for his new book
Statesville native, historian and educator Steve Hill will be presenting a special program at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. Hill will be speaking on his historical research for his recently released book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1790-1990.” The book is being published by Redhawk Publications with The Catawba Valley Community College Press.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff deputies arrest Charlotte man on armed robbery charge
A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday for an armed robbery as he was on his way to a local elementary school to possibly pick up his child, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh, 30, was charged with felony counts of robbery with a dangerous...
Statesville Record & Landmark
I-SS board approves early start to 2023-24 school year but not without objections
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday night to implement the early version of the 2023-24 calendar for next year’s school year. The calendar will see the system start school Aug. 14, 2023, and end May 24, 2024. Anita Kurn, Bill Howell, Michael Kubiniec and Charles Kelly...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Thanksgiving Day shooting victim dies; case now being investigated as a homicide
A man who was shot on Thanksgiving Day has died. Derryck Duane Turner, 32,was removed from life support Wednesday, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release. The SPD’s news release said that officers responded to the Lakeview Drive area on Thanksgiving Day regarding a person who was shot while riding a dirt bike.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Two men plead guilty to 2019 murder; sentenced to more than 15 years
Azontay Sherrill and Quinton Kasey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder and will receive sentences of more than 15 years in the killing of Marcus Moore in 2019. The two men appeared in Iredell County Superior Court on Monday to plead guilty to both charges and will serve...
Comments / 0