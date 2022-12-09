Read full article on original website
MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley
SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again. MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills. There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus. The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh’s BIPOC caterers have you covered for the holidays
With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to start thinking about festivities, family and most importantly, food! While some view cooking as relaxing, for others it causes stress, especially if you have to prepare for a large number of people. These caterers offer holiday meal services to ease the load, and all of them are Black, Indigenous or people of color in the Pittsburgh area.
Faces of the Valley: Vandergrift native opens neighborhood butcher shop in Lawrenceville
Having grown up in Vandergrift, Steve Dawson understands the heartbeat of a small town. Now, he is bringing that neighborhood vibe to an already-bustling area with his recently opened butcher concept in Lawrenceville. After years working as a corporate geologist, Dawson left his profession to pursue his passion for butchering,...
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: Mayor Ed Gainey rails against gun violence in Pittsburgh
On the first day of December, 4-year-old Kaari Thompson and her mother, Temani Lewis, 21, were gunned down in front of the Brooklyn Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. Kaari died shortly after arriving at Children’s Hospital, but her mother held on for another five days before succumbing to...
Multicultural food festival takes place in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A multicultural food festival wrapped up in Pittsburgh Sunday evening.Volunteers prepared and served authentic dishes from cultures around the world, including Vietnamese spring rolls, Haitian patties, and Korean kimchi.The event was thrown to celebrate the city's culturally diverse community.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top making 2023 tour stop in Pittsburgh area
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Two iconic rock bands have joined together for a tour and will be making a stop in the Pittsburgh area next year. Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 3, 2023 as part of the “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.”
1 killed, 3 treated for injuries in downtown Pittsburgh high rise fire
PITTSBURGH — One resident died, another resident and a medic were taken to the hospital, and a firefighter had to be treated for injuries at the scene of a fire at a downtown Pittsburgh high-rise apartment building. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night...
Pittsburgh officials working to eliminate homeless encampments
PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh officials are working to eliminate the city’s many homeless camps. New signs are popping up — banning camping. The city is calling it a “decommissioning” of the space — they’re trying to remove the homeless camp — but also find spaces for the people living there.
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
Delicious Pastries Await at Gaby et Jules, Pittsburgh’s Premier French Bakery
While seeing French macarons at Montréal-Trudeau or CDG International Airport may come as no surprise, the Gaby et Jules stand in Concourse A of Pittsburgh International Airport sets the expectation that the Pennsylvania city has an exciting international food scene worth exploring. And it does, especially in neighborhoods like Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and East Liberty, where you’ll find Paris 66, as well as the two current Gaby et Jules retail locations.
Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.Daily average High: 41; Low: 28Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.Sunset: 4:54 p.m.Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the yearAny Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekendAware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLet's start off with...
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
1 killed, 3 hurt in fire in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building
One person died, another was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in a fire at a Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a five-alarm fire just after 10:30 p.m. at The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street.
Crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 5400 block of Carnegie Street around 8:35 a.m. The two houses involved were unoccupied, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. An official told Channel 11 a contractor entering one...
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do It
One Pennsylvania hunter has garnered a lot of attention for doing something that is "not illegal" but some say it probably should be done in a more private location. The hunter harvested a buck, and chose to butcher it "at home in front of a school" and some of his neighbors are upset about it.
Pitt visionary remembered for her legendary leadership
A centenarian praised for a lifetime of leadership in America is being remembered for her tireless dedication to the Girl Scouts organization, the University of Pittsburgh and numerous global endeavors. Frances Hesselbein, of Easton, died at her residence Sunday, Dec. 11. She was 107. The former CEO of Girls Scouts...
Pittsburgh first responders rescue bicyclist who fell 25 feet onto train tracks
PITTSBURGH — A bicyclist was injured when he fell 25 feet from a trail onto train tracks Sunday. Pittsburgh police, fire and EMS responded to an area near Duck Hollow Trail around 11 a.m. Sunday after a male fell approximately 25 feet from a cliffside to a gravel area surrounding the train tracks below, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The trail runs along the Monongahela River near Glen Hazel.
wtae.com
Showers to start our Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds have remained in place today as we sit between systems. Our next rain chance arrives early Sunday morning. Rain will be our dominate precipitation type with precip starting as snow north of I-80 and into the ridges of the Laurel Highlands. Less than an inch of snow is expected. Precipitation will exit by lunchtime Sunday to leave us dry for the second half of the day (and the Steelers game). We remain dry through Wednesday before an even bigger rain and flurry chance arrives Thursday and Friday.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
