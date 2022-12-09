ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

MoonLit Burgers expanding to Sewickley

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular burger place is expanding again. MoonLit Burgers is opening a third location along Locust Place in Sewickley, according to the Pittsburgh Business times.MoonLit Burgers began as a pop-up inside another restaurant in the South Hills. There are already locations in Dormont and one on Duquesne University's campus. The restaurant's Facebook page said it brings "LA-style smash burgers" to the 'Burgh. 
SEWICKLEY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh’s BIPOC caterers have you covered for the holidays

With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to start thinking about festivities, family and most importantly, food! While some view cooking as relaxing, for others it causes stress, especially if you have to prepare for a large number of people. These caterers offer holiday meal services to ease the load, and all of them are Black, Indigenous or people of color in the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Tony Norman: Mayor Ed Gainey rails against gun violence in Pittsburgh

On the first day of December, 4-year-old Kaari Thompson and her mother, Temani Lewis, 21, were gunned down in front of the Brooklyn Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. Kaari died shortly after arriving at Children’s Hospital, but her mother held on for another five days before succumbing to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multicultural food festival takes place in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A multicultural food festival wrapped up in Pittsburgh Sunday evening.Volunteers prepared and served authentic dishes from cultures around the world, including Vietnamese spring rolls, Haitian patties, and Korean kimchi.The event was thrown to celebrate the city's culturally diverse community.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh

If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
InsideHook

Delicious Pastries Await at Gaby et Jules, Pittsburgh’s Premier French Bakery

While seeing French macarons at Montréal-Trudeau or CDG International Airport may come as no surprise, the Gaby et Jules stand in Concourse A of Pittsburgh International Airport sets the expectation that the Pennsylvania city has an exciting international food scene worth exploring. And it does, especially in neighborhoods like Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and East Liberty, where you’ll find Paris 66, as well as the two current Gaby et Jules retail locations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.Daily average High: 41;  Low: 28Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.Sunset: 4:54 p.m.Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the yearAny Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekendAware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLet's start off with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh first responders rescue bicyclist who fell 25 feet onto train tracks

PITTSBURGH — A bicyclist was injured when he fell 25 feet from a trail onto train tracks Sunday. Pittsburgh police, fire and EMS responded to an area near Duck Hollow Trail around 11 a.m. Sunday after a male fell approximately 25 feet from a cliffside to a gravel area surrounding the train tracks below, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. The trail runs along the Monongahela River near Glen Hazel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Showers to start our Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds have remained in place today as we sit between systems. Our next rain chance arrives early Sunday morning. Rain will be our dominate precipitation type with precip starting as snow north of I-80 and into the ridges of the Laurel Highlands. Less than an inch of snow is expected. Precipitation will exit by lunchtime Sunday to leave us dry for the second half of the day (and the Steelers game). We remain dry through Wednesday before an even bigger rain and flurry chance arrives Thursday and Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
PITTSBURGH, PA

