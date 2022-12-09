Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'
Neil Diamond sang "Sweet Caroline" at the Broadway opening of his musical" A Beautiful Noise," five years after retiring due to his Parkinson's diagnosis. Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of "Caroline" at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, with his wife Katie McNeil by his side.
soultracks.com
First Listen: Johnny Gill is a "Bad Santa" in sexy new song
(December 7, 2022) Johnny Gill has had quite a career, both as a solo artist and as a member of New Edition. And from all accounts, he's a good guy too. If there is one thing JG is not usually called, it is "bad." But that's the title he takes in the humorous new holiday song taken from the BET+ original RomCom movie, A Miracle Before Christmas, starring LeToya Luckett, about a relationship therapist who is trying to save her own marriage. The soundtrack featured a collection of songs by modern R&B singers.
Popculture
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor and Opera Singer, Dead at 34
Quentin Oliver Lee, best known for his performance in Heather Christian's acclaimed, award-winning Off-Broadway production of Oratorio for Living Things earlier this year, passed away yesterday after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning," Lee's wife Angie wrote on Instagram. "It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful and perfect." She shared photos of them with their daughter Samantha and described him as an "incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven." During her tribute to her late husband, she expressed gratitude for how he contributed to the lives of many "people and communities."
WATCH: 49 Winchester Performs ‘Annabel’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
49 Winchester formed in Castlewood, Virginia just over eight years ago. Isaac Gibson (vocals/guitar), Chase Chafin (bass), Bus Shelton (guitar),... The post WATCH: 49 Winchester Performs ‘Annabel’ on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ appeared first on Outsider.
Music icon stuns Broadway crowd with surprise performance
Neil Diamond surprised theatergoers with a performance of his hit "Sweet Caroline" during the opening night of a new Broadway musical based on his life and career. The impromptu performance is a rare appearance for the 81-year-old music icon who announced his retirement from touring in early 2018 because of his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.
suggest.com
Lady A’s Charles Kelley’s First Performance Of His ‘Goodbye Letter To Alcohol’ Is Powerful And Inspiring
Charles Kelley of Lady A is taking his songwriting to another level. Instead of writing about typical country music topics, the musician is opening up about his struggle with alcohol. And it’s one of the most powerful and inspiring songs we’ve heard in a long time. As Kelley...
