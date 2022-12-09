ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Listen: Johnny Gill is a "Bad Santa" in sexy new song

(December 7, 2022) Johnny Gill has had quite a career, both as a solo artist and as a member of New Edition. And from all accounts, he's a good guy too. If there is one thing JG is not usually called, it is "bad." But that's the title he takes in the humorous new holiday song taken from the BET+ original RomCom movie, A Miracle Before Christmas, starring LeToya Luckett, about a relationship therapist who is trying to save her own marriage. The soundtrack featured a collection of songs by modern R&B singers.
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor and Opera Singer, Dead at 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, best known for his performance in Heather Christian's acclaimed, award-winning Off-Broadway production of Oratorio for Living Things earlier this year, passed away yesterday after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning," Lee's wife Angie wrote on Instagram. "It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful and perfect." She shared photos of them with their daughter Samantha and described him as an "incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven." During her tribute to her late husband, she expressed gratitude for how he contributed to the lives of many "people and communities."
Music icon stuns Broadway crowd with surprise performance

Neil Diamond surprised theatergoers with a performance of his hit "Sweet Caroline" during the opening night of a new Broadway musical based on his life and career. The impromptu performance is a rare appearance for the 81-year-old music icon who announced his retirement from touring in early 2018 because of his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

