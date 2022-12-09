Green Sea school bus with 1 student on board involved in Thursday crash, district says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea school bus with one student on board was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

No injuries were reported in the crash, Bourcier said.

Details about where the crash happened were not immediately available. News13 has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

