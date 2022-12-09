ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Green Sea school bus with 1 student on board involved in Thursday crash, district says

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTgK5_0jdCV11w00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea school bus with one student on board was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

No injuries were reported in the crash, Bourcier said.

Details about where the crash happened were not immediately available. News13 has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

2 taken to hospital after crash on North Kings Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash requiring extrication Sunday afternoon on North Kings Highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 1:43 p.m. at the area of North Kings Highway and Lake Arrowhead Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Shots fired at truck on busy Marion road, police say

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers are investigating an incident of people in a car shooting at a truck early Monday morning on Smith Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said the car passed the truck and that’s when several shots were fired. He...
wpde.com

Horry County Police Dept. asking for more than $1M to buy new body cams

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A piece of technology nestled against the chest of a police officer often leads to the most important evidence for investigators. The Horry County Police Dept. is considering buying some new gear, specifically upgrading their body cams. 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said body...
myhorrynews.com

Backup Coastal Carolina QB suspended after assault and battery charge

Horry County police arrested Coastal Carolina backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter early Sunday after a woman told officers that the football player threw her onto a sidewalk when she refused his advances, according to a police report. Carpenter, 23, was charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to online jail records....
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach could ban beach biking during summer days

Bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach may have to keep their bikes off the sand during the day in the summertime if city council decides they are a safety concern. The topic appeared on the council's agenda at its most recent meeting, but was tabled. Council plans to discuss the item in a workshop setting. Council voted to not discuss the possible ordinance until a public workshop because “council thought it should be brought up one more time,” councilman J.O. Baldwin III said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pee Dee activists, officials to discuss rise in crime during ABC15 roundtable

WPDE — ABC15 will stream a roundtable Wednesday with officials from the Pee Dee to discuss the crime happening in the area and their thoughts on solutions for the community. The panel includes activist and educator Bishop Christopher Brown, Fourth Circuit Assistant 4th Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye and Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Person shot after argument in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after an argument at a Pee Dee home early Sunday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said the incident happened on North Cypress Street. Further details are limited, but officials said the suspect remains at large. Stay with WMBF News for...
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested amid investigation into operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

96K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy