Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
Freezers that were searched were also found to be filled with various animal meats, including both deer and bear — the bulk of which was believed to be obtained illegally.
McKittrick: Southern California Facing Devastating Water Shortage? Not Everywhere.
The rapidly growing Los Angeles population threatens to deny the irrigation water California farmlands are dependent on and has reduced the Colorado River Aqueduct to historically low levels. There is plenty of blame to go around as city planners and politicians battle for the supply of water to meet the ever-growing population’s demand.
WBBJ
Officials grant California girl’s request to keep unicorn
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named...
Mountain lion P-22 targeted for capture after suspected dog attacks
Wildlife officials announced plans Thursday to capture and evaluate the health of the Southland's most famous mountain lion, "P-22," after a series of close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs. P-22, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the 405 and 101 freeways to reach his current roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.But the cat has made headlines in recent weeks, most notably being blamed for killing a leashed dog last month in the Hollywood Hills and allegedly...
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina, where 400 plants were discovered
Firefighters discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside an illegal grow house in Covina that erupted in flames on Monday, officials said.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm
Local lake levels are on the rise ever so slightly after recent rainstorms drenched the Central Coast this past weekend, as well as earlier this month. The post Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Six arrested on wildlife poaching charges in Ventura County
Authorities say they’ve broken up what they are calling a wildlife trafficking ring in Ventura County. Six people have been arrested in connection with the operation. State Fish and Wildlife investigators say the crew worked with a Piru market to fraudulently reprint hunting licenses, and tags. They say the crew then used the phony documents to hunt more deer, pigs and bears than legally allowed.
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation
OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport
Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Woodland Hills captured, killed: CDFW
The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according […]
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side
More than 20 officers and other law enforcement searched the west side of Santa Barbara with K-9 and air support for potential shooting suspects on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SoCal to see sunshine Tuesday as temperatures remain cold
The weekend winter storm is moving out of Southern California and the next few days should be clear, but cold.
Noozhawk
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
kclu.org
Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County
One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kvta.com
Storm Soaks Ventura County
(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) (NWS Doppler Radar Monday morning) Updated--Ventura County finally received a much-needed drenching over the weekend with the rain continuing into Monday morning. The mountains above the Ojai Valley, Santa Paula, and Fillmore, a critical watershed, recorded more than 4 to nearly 8 inches...
