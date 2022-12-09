ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

CBS LA

Mountain lion P-22 targeted for capture after suspected dog attacks

Wildlife officials announced plans Thursday to capture and evaluate the health of the Southland's most famous mountain lion, "P-22," after a series of close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs. P-22, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the 405 and 101 freeways to reach his current roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.But the cat has made headlines in recent weeks, most notably being blamed for killing a leashed dog last month in the Hollywood Hills and allegedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Six arrested on wildlife poaching charges in Ventura County

Authorities say they’ve broken up what they are calling a wildlife trafficking ring in Ventura County. Six people have been arrested in connection with the operation. State Fish and Wildlife investigators say the crew worked with a Piru market to fraudulently reprint hunting licenses, and tags. They say the crew then used the phony documents to hunt more deer, pigs and bears than legally allowed.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation

OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday

Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport

Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Woodland Hills captured, killed: CDFW

The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side

More than 20 officers and other law enforcement searched the west side of Santa Barbara with K-9 and air support for potential shooting suspects on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County

One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
LOMPOC, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kvta.com

Storm Soaks Ventura County

(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) (NWS Doppler Radar Monday morning) Updated--Ventura County finally received a much-needed drenching over the weekend with the rain continuing into Monday morning. The mountains above the Ojai Valley, Santa Paula, and Fillmore, a critical watershed, recorded more than 4 to nearly 8 inches...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

