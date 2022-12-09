Read full article on original website
Related
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Washington Examiner
Paul Whelan isn't the only American Biden left behind in Brittney Griner deal
When President Joe Biden agreed to swap Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, he left two Americans whom the administration sought to release behind, not one. The plight of Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine who has been in Russian detention for nearly four years on espionage charges he and the United States have said are bogus, has been widely reported since the news of Griner's impending return broke. The president said he wouldn't give up in trying to secure his release, though he admitted the Russians coveted him more, attributing that to the espionage allegation.
Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal
The family of an American detained in Russia for nearly four years said Thursday that the Biden administration "made the right decision" in agreeing to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner but they are "devastated" that Paul Whelan remains behind."As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays," David Whelan, Paul's brother, said in a statement. "There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home. The Biden Administration...
Biden says that US has not 'forgotten' about Russian prisoner Paul Whelan after securing Brittney Griner's release
"This was not a choice of which American to bring home," Biden said after the WNBA star was released from a Russian prison.
Comments / 0