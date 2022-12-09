Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Oliver Maner Supplies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Supplies kept coming in to Oliver Maner throughout November. And last week, it also took time and effort to get them where they were intended to go. “We’re so excited, so grateful for the community for helping with our drive again this year and we’re just so excited to give these supplies to Parker’s House,” Amelia Stevens said.
wtoc.com
23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
wtoc.com
How to decorate a gingerbread house
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local face with be on National TV Monday night. Amy McBride from St. Simons will be competing on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown’ Monday at 10 p.m. McBride stopped by Afternoon Break to talk about her experience on the show...
wtoc.com
Holiday Cabaret with the SCAD Honeybees
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design are getting into the holiday spirit. And they want you to come join in on the fun. They’re having their Holiday Cabaret with the Honeybees. Here to tell us all about the magical event is Candice Glover from...
wtoc.com
Songs and Stories in the Squares happening Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate the holidays with history and classics when the Historic Savannah Foundation and the Savannah Voice Festival present “Songs and Stories in the Squares.’’. Chad Sonka is the executive director of the Savannah Voice Festival. He has a look ahead to this free event...
wtoc.com
Blood Connection in need of donors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the season of giving and one local community blood center is encouraging people to give the gift of blood. This is a time of year when they say blood donations are usually low. The Senior Director of Donor Resources for the Blood Connection says...
wtoc.com
Dewitt Tilton Group donates $2,000 to Richmond Hill’s Backpacks of Love Program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A program in Richmond Hill who helps families struggling to put food on the table over the weekends is getting some help for the holidays. Pastor Lane with the new beginnings community church says while schools help feed children during the week they often don’t have enough to eat on the weekends.
counton2.com
What’s the story behind the little blue boat sitting on the marsh in Bluffton?
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you travel across the 278 bridge from Hilton Head Island to Bluffton, South Carolina you can’t miss it. It’s the little blue boat sitting up on the marsh. The vessel has been there for months or even years depending on who you...
Missing Savannah woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
wtoc.com
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia holding groundbreaking for new warehouse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is taking the first steps towards getting their brand new warehouse – with a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday. That brand new warehouse space will be along Chatham Parkway. It will double the size of their current warehouse and kitchen space and is a $40 million project.
wtoc.com
Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
wtoc.com
Krispy Kreme on Victory and Skidaway permanently closed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sad news for breakfast lovers a local Krispy Kreme is closing its doors for good. The location over at Victory and Skidaway is now permanently closed. The corporation has not said what led to that decision, but assures customers the other Savannah location will stay open.
wtoc.com
With Love Project accepting donations through Dec. 31
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many children across the Coastal Empire are in need of a special gift this Christmas. A local program is focused on helping foster children get an item from their wish list. Here to tell us more about the “With Love Project” and how you can get...
wtoc.com
Santa Claus makes his final early stops before Christmas in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services made their last stop on Monday night with someone kids weren’t expecting for another couple of weeks. And some of his helpers were there too. “My name is Buddy the Elf...B-U-D-D-Y.”. Buddy the Elf and Santa Claus on...
blufftontoday.com
Wreaths Across America ceremonies to be held in Beaufort, Jasper
Jasper and Beaufort County cemeteries will once again participate in Wreaths Across America ceremonies this holiday season. The events will consist of ceremonies, along with volunteers who will place wreaths on the graves of veterans during the holidays, in remembrance of their service. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit that...
blufftontoday.com
Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton
On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
wtoc.com
Mary’s Place annual Reindeer Run held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners from the area braved the cold and rain today to support a good cause. Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, held their annual Reindeer Run Saturday. The organization has reach all across the Coastal Empire working with victims of sexual violence,...
wtoc.com
‘It’s really about the experience:’ 30th annual Lighted Christmas Parade held in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday festivities came to River Street for the 30th annual Lighted Christmas Parade, and on and off rain showers didn’t dampen the holiday spirit. Rain or shine it’s beginning to look a lot of Christmas along Savannah’s Waterfront. Trisha Jennings brought her daughter...
Gallery: Shoe Station Grand Opening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Shoe Station held a grand opening for their new location in Abercorn Commons. Check out photos from the event in the gallery below!
abcnews4.com
Two free electronic recycling events for Beaufort County Residents on Saturday
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host two free electronics recycling events for county residents on Saturday, Dec. 10. Personal computers, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD monitors, CRT televisions, non-CRT televisions, printers, hard drives, and miscellaneous electronics (cell phones, radios, and...
