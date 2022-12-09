ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hometown Hero: Oliver Maner Supplies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Supplies kept coming in to Oliver Maner throughout November. And last week, it also took time and effort to get them where they were intended to go. “We’re so excited, so grateful for the community for helping with our drive again this year and we’re just so excited to give these supplies to Parker’s House,” Amelia Stevens said.
SAVANNAH, GA
23rd Annual Christmas in the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No child will leave without a gift. That is the promise of Reach out and Touch Ministries for their 23rd Annual Community Holiday Feast in Beaufort. Larry and Ella Green started the Christmas in the Lowcountry event and this year will give away 100 bicycles to area children.
BEAUFORT, SC
How to decorate a gingerbread house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local face with be on National TV Monday night. Amy McBride from St. Simons will be competing on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown’ Monday at 10 p.m. McBride stopped by Afternoon Break to talk about her experience on the show...
SAVANNAH, GA
Holiday Cabaret with the SCAD Honeybees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design are getting into the holiday spirit. And they want you to come join in on the fun. They’re having their Holiday Cabaret with the Honeybees. Here to tell us all about the magical event is Candice Glover from...
SAVANNAH, GA
Songs and Stories in the Squares happening Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate the holidays with history and classics when the Historic Savannah Foundation and the Savannah Voice Festival present “Songs and Stories in the Squares.’’. Chad Sonka is the executive director of the Savannah Voice Festival. He has a look ahead to this free event...
SAVANNAH, GA
Blood Connection in need of donors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the season of giving and one local community blood center is encouraging people to give the gift of blood. This is a time of year when they say blood donations are usually low. The Senior Director of Donor Resources for the Blood Connection says...
SAVANNAH, GA
Missing Savannah woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
SAVANNAH, GA
Krispy Kreme on Victory and Skidaway permanently closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sad news for breakfast lovers a local Krispy Kreme is closing its doors for good. The location over at Victory and Skidaway is now permanently closed. The corporation has not said what led to that decision, but assures customers the other Savannah location will stay open.
SAVANNAH, GA
With Love Project accepting donations through Dec. 31

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many children across the Coastal Empire are in need of a special gift this Christmas. A local program is focused on helping foster children get an item from their wish list. Here to tell us more about the “With Love Project” and how you can get...
SAVANNAH, GA
Wreaths Across America ceremonies to be held in Beaufort, Jasper

Jasper and Beaufort County cemeteries will once again participate in Wreaths Across America ceremonies this holiday season. The events will consist of ceremonies, along with volunteers who will place wreaths on the graves of veterans during the holidays, in remembrance of their service. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit that...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Skeletal remains of Hilton Head woman found in Bluffton

On Nov. 14 the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources uncovered human skeletal remains in the Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. "The Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area is a portion of land managed by the South Carolina...
BLUFFTON, SC
Mary’s Place annual Reindeer Run held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners from the area braved the cold and rain today to support a good cause. Mary’s Place, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center, held their annual Reindeer Run Saturday. The organization has reach all across the Coastal Empire working with victims of sexual violence,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Two free electronic recycling events for Beaufort County Residents on Saturday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host two free electronics recycling events for county residents on Saturday, Dec. 10. Personal computers, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD monitors, CRT televisions, non-CRT televisions, printers, hard drives, and miscellaneous electronics (cell phones, radios, and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

